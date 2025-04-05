Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Signs On April 6, 2025

On April 6, 2025, retrograde Venus joins Saturn in Pisces, igniting a solid foundation for love in each zodiac sign's horoscope. Venus and Saturn first met in Pisces on January 19, before their bi-annual retrograde journey began. Venus has been retrograde in Pisces since March 29. Was there a conversation or romantic opportunity that arose, but you couldn’t progress? Maybe you needed to decide on an important relationship or your dreams. Venus conjunct Saturn will help you understand the issue behind the confusion and what caused your inability to decide.

However, this isn’t the end of the story. Venus stations direct on April 12, then unites with Saturn one last time in Pisces on April 25. When this happens, take that step toward making your dream of love real. This energy between Venus and Saturn won’t occur again until 2053, making it essential to lean into the process and remember that love isn’t only a fantasy; it takes a true commitment to make a relationship work.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 6, 2025:

Aries

Be willing to see your truth, sweet Aries. As retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces, it will bring up the ability to heal from past romantic situations or a challenging period within an existing relationship.

However, it will also mean confronting the parts of yourself that you usually try to avoid. By letting go of any shame or guilt, you can see yourself clearly, which will be the beginning of figuring out how to manifest the love of your dreams.

There is sweetness in closure, Aries, not just for past relationships, but also for the past versions of yourself.

Taurus

Be mindful of your energy, beautiful Taurus. Retrograde Venus and Saturn in Pisces will increase your intuitive sensitivity, bringing about unforeseen desires for the future.

Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, helping you to restructure your romantic life; however, now that it’s nearing the end of this cycle, you will start to reap the rewards. This energy of retrograde Venus and Saturn invites you to see the truth of your romantic relationship, instead of what you wish was true.

While this will bring clarity and insight into your life, you will want to make any decisions until April 25, as that will help you know the chapter closing in your life won’t reopen in the future.

Gemini

It’s not your job to teach someone how to understand you, dearest Gemini. Retrograde Venus and Saturn in Pisces can impact how your partner sees and understands you. While you may be tempted to lean in and try to teach or work for them to understand you, you must also be willing to observe.

If you’ve been together for a while and it still seems they misunderstand your intentions and actions, then this may be a case of realizing that you’ve outgrown one another. Rather than jumping in to do the work for your partner, take this time to observe.

Cancer

Don’t block yourself from receiving the love you desire, Cancer. As retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces, you will feel a boost to your energy.

However, you will also be tempted not to give in to any fears. Saturn in Pisces has been helping you redirect your life and take advantage of new romantic opportunities.

However, retrograde Venus may make it seem like nothing is working out, when it is. Don’t let today's energy deter your progress or plans. Instead, lean into whatever occurs, remaining open to receiving your desired love.

Don’t let anything deter you from pursuing or progressing the relationship, especially your fears, which have no place in this new life.

Leo

Open your eyes so you can see all the good that exists within your romantic life, Leo. Retrograde Venus will unite with Saturn in Pisces today, bringing you a dynamic opportunity for transformation.

However, this will also require you to see your relationship in a better light. Rather than focusing on what feels off or letting your ego get the best of you, try to be mindful of the value that this connection represents in your life.

You will have the opportunity today to reconnect with your partner, enjoy life, and finally feel like you’re on the way to putting the past behind you.

Virgo

Love should never feel difficult, sweet Virgo. Love is a feeling that should come naturally. However, that’s not to say a relationship won’t come without work. As retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces, you will have to reflect on the dynamics of your relationship.

This may involve reviewing the love you share with your partner and any ruts or patterns you may have inadvertently gotten into. Your relationship shouldn’t make love feel difficult.

This area of your life shouldn’t bring endless fires that must be continuously put out. Love should feel peaceful, but you may need to choose to let go of being right to experience that.

Libra

Take care of yourself right now, beautiful Libra. Retrograde Venus in Pisces in your house of well-being can challenge your mental health. You may have felt anxious recently or become dependent on your partner to feel secure and loved.

This energy is meant to help you learn how to care for yourself, but you need to focus on this right now. You may want to prioritize your alone time today, as it will allow you to return to resources and opportunities you have forgotten about.

This epiphany will help you rediscover your inner joy and feel like your best self.

Scorpio

Reconnect with your inner self, Scorpio. Retrograde Venus will unite with Saturn in Pisces today, bringing about the realization that you are disconnected from your inner self and life in general.

You may have felt like you’ve been on autopilot recently, or you can no longer tap into your connection with the divine, which can impact your romantic life.

The key has never been within another person but within yourself. Use the energy today to reconnect with your inner self, which will also help you feel a stronger connection with spirit.

This will make you feel hopeful about your romantic life and enable you to make the choices that lead to true joy and love.

Sagittarius

You can’t rush your healing process, dearest Sagittarius. Retrograde Venus in Pisces has been moving through your house of relationships and home since March 29, prompting a review period.

As retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces, it may be time to call everything for what it is. Your efforts to heal yourself have also meant that what you need from a relationship and a home have shifted.

You can’t make someone or a situation into what you want by will alone. The energy today may bring up a painful realization of what you must do to change your situation, but there’s no need to feel rushed.

Use this time to gain confidence, so that on April 25, you can make any necessary changes.

Capricorn

Be open to admitting that you were wrong, dear Capricorn. Venus retrograde in Pisces has been moving through your house of communication since March 29.

This period was meant to review previous agreements and situations in your romantic relationship so that you can transform your communication style.

As retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces today, you may have to face the fact that you were wrong or unknowingly created the situation you’re now struggling in.

Instead of trying to avoid this realization, be open to it so that you can use it to change how you communicate and demonstrate the depth of your feelings.

Aquarius

Resist the fear, Aquarius. There is nothing to fear in this current chapter of your life. Instead, it is all about receiving what you’ve dreamed of, and what you’ve invested your energy into to create.

Retrograde Venus will unite with Saturn in Pisces, helping you remember what you love most about yourself and your life. This may restructure your romantic life, but it’s about being true to yourself and what you need.

You may find yourself reminiscing about a past love or returning to an old hobby you loved. Try to trust yourself and prioritize your happiness today.

Pisces

Challenge everything, dearest Pisces. Since Saturn entered your zodiac sign of Pisces in 2023, you’ve begun thinking differently about romance and relationships.

This has created a belief that you are being restricted from love, or that there are barriers that prevent you from having the relationship you desire. However, as retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces, you are being urged to challenge these inner beliefs regarding love.

You don’t have to go back to how you were previously, meaning you just followed your heart without thinking, but you do need to let go of this idea that somehow you aren’t meant for love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.