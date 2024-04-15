As you progress through your healing journey, you may have questioned whether you're on the right path. Are you truly healing, and how can you tell?

If these questions are on your mind, you're not alone. Thankfully, licensed therapist and certified trauma professional Logan Cohen shares the four psychological signs that you're moving in the right direction.

4 Psychological Signs You're On The Right Path

1. Even through the ups and downs, you feel a sense of peace.

A big sign you're moving in the right direction is when you start feeling at peace. That peace is being content with life, even when things get hard, says Cohen.

The CPTSD Foundation adds, “Peace to me far outweighs striving for happiness or love or anything else.” No, true peace is found both within and around you.

And when we find true peace we acknowledge that bad things are bound to happen to us. We accept that life isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Even so, we find ways to be okay with the tough stuff. And we know we're strong enough to handle the storms that come our way.

2. You've taken a period of solitude to learn what resonates most with you.

Another sign you're on the right track is if you're invested in your solitude, says Cohen. Your solitude is meant for you to reflect inward and learn about self-love, self-care, and self-respect.

You're probably asking, "Isn't this counterproductive? Aren't we supposed to surround ourselves with friends and family?"

Going into solitude doesn't mean cutting everyone off completely. Instead, it means setting aside time for yourself to reflect, meditate on what has happened, and find ways to let go of that trauma.

As psychologist Dr. Sherrie Bourg Carter points out, “Solitude gives you an opportunity to discover yourself and find your own voice.”

So, if you find yourself spending more time alone, meditating, and reflecting on your thoughts, you're on the right path to healing.

3. The people in your circle are experiencing big wins.

Want to know if you're on the right path? Try looking at the people around you, says Cohen. Are they achieving their goals and dreams, or are they struggling with setbacks in life?

It's widely known that the people we choose to surround ourselves with reflect our current state in life. Licensed clinical social worker Amy Morin adds, “The reality is that you’re likely to start acting more like the people you surround yourself with.”

So, if your friends are making bad choices, you're probably doing the same. But if your friends are highly successful, you're likely on the right path to happiness and healing.

4. Your goal is a balance between what feels right and what makes sense.

Lastly, if you're going with your gut and doing what feels right and makes sense, you're probably on the right path, says Cohen.

The truth is, that those who are unhappy often stick to what seems logical because they're afraid of the outcome of following their heart.

However, when we neglect our hearts we neglect our happiness. And for the rest of your life, you'll always wonder, "What if?"

On the flip side, always following your desires can lead to trouble. There are times when you need to use logic to make the best decisions for yourself, your safety, and your future.

So, what we need is a balance of the two. And if you're choosing both your heart and mind when making decisions, congrats, you're on the right track.

Trying to heal and find happiness can be exhausting. And there are times when we wonder if all our efforts are paying off.

But knowing these four signs can help you see if you're on the right track and help you make any changes if needed.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.