5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 27, 2025

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Venus enters Pisces, bringing powerful horoscope energy to five zodiac signs. Venus re-enters Pisces on March 27 during her biannual retrograde, improving love and romance. This will open the path for true love — human or project-oriented. Desire to pursue dreams grows, and this is the perfect day to work on a vision board and to do a manifestation ritual for greater emotional clarity.

The romance sector has a double whammy due to Lilith retrograde in Libra. Truth emerges and improves our communication, making us more courageous. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 27, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on March 27, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 10 p.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope this Thursday is all about personal agency and willpower. With Vesta retrograde in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus lighting the way, albeit in a challenging manner that will eventually lead to positive results, you must have faith in your abilities and engage with the challenges with the full force of your intellect. Counter the intensity with lighthearted activities and relaxing adventures later in the day. Balance is the key to your longevity.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 8 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope this Thursday encourages you to be more open-minded when you engage with people of varied cultures, languages, and backgrounds. You will learn a lot and discover wildly intriguing and creative ways to do things you may not have known before. With the Sun in Aries, your cardinal zodiac sign will benefit the most from the decision to step out of your comfort zone with a positive goal.

You will also benefit from reflecting on the good memories from your childhood. This will bring you peace and love and remind you that there's much left in life where you can recreate that love and peace.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 8 a.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope this Thursday is about engaging with the resources you possess, including the intellectual and intangible ones, and using them to make your dreams come to life. Each little step will take you closer to your destination. Sun in Aries is a force of courage and curiosity in your corner. Now's also a good time to heal your heart and break bad habits and patterns. Even if you don't conquer everything in one day, or relapse a few times, eventually you will get to the end if you are persistent, as only a fixed zodiac sign can be.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Aries

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope this Thursday encourages you to ask for answers when you have questions, whether staying back after class to talk to a teacher, using a search engine to find what you need, or asking your local librarian for help. Moon in Pisces urges more creative problem-solving and open-mindedness. Later in the day, try to play some sport to keep your proactive spirit heightened. It will indirectly make you more likely to seek the answers you need instead of procrastinating or feeling lethargic.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to make friends wherever you go. Nothing is “too small” if you know it's a symptom of a much larger problem. With Moon in Pisces and Mars in Cancer, your psychic powers are heightened too at this time. Trust your own counsel above all else. If you've considered updating your wardrobe for the new season, now's the time to do so! You can even work with a stylist to create style boards or help you shop for unique (and basic) pieces that you can mix and match for months on end.

