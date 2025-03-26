2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 27, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 27, 2025 as Venus retrograde officially leaves Aries’ blazing, headstrong battlefield back into the mystical, boundless waters of Pisces. With this shift, abundance takes on a whole new meaning for two lucky astrological signs. In Aries, Venus retrograde was about staking our claim — breaking free from anything that tried to hold us back, demanding what we deserve, and pursuing love, creativity, and wealth with fearless determination.

Advertisement

Now, as Venus drifts back into Pisces — its sign of exaltation — the universe asks us to transcend beyond the physical, surrender to the unseen, and embrace the limitless currents of love, abundance and creativity. It’s no longer about grand gestures or fiery declarations, but about the quiet knowing that the abundance meant for us will flow effortlessly into our lives.

Pisces reminds us that what’s truly meant for us will never require us to grip it too tightly. Abundance isn’t something we wrestle into existence — it’s something we align with. Instead of chasing after what we need, we are asked to release, receive, and let the universe work its magic. This is about discovering our intuition, having faith, and embracing unconditional trust that the universe is beneath our feet — even when we feel like we’re falling.

Advertisement

It’s about remembering that money, love, and creativity are all forms of energy, and when we release control, they find their way to us in ways we never could have planned. Let go of the timeline. Let go of the belief that you must chase something to claim it. The magic of Venus retrograde in Pisces is that what’s yours will find its way back to you — when you stop forcing and start allowing.

This is a transit of spiritual abundance, where we move from achievement to intuitive flow. It reminds us that true prosperity isn’t measured in bank balances but in how deeply we align with our soul’s desires. Rather than pushing forward with sheer willpower, this period asks us to surrender to life's natural rhythms.

Let go of constant striving and reconnect with the things that nourish us. Abundance now arrives not from effort but from being in tune with our inner wisdom, trusting the universe to deliver what we need and allowing ourselves to be carried by the current of what’s meant to be.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 27, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, as Venus retrograde enters into Pisces, you may begin to experience a measured shift in how you approach your interactions with the world. You're recalibrating your usual, authoritative, matter-of-fact approach to life, allowing for more space to let things unfold naturally. You’re beginning to realize that not everything needs to be controlled down to a T — sometimes, trusting the universe's flow is the way to make things right. For so long, you’ve approached your relationships with determination to ensure success.

Now, the universe calls on you to step back from that role and trust in the quieter lessons it’s trying to teach you — and the people around you. Instead of pushing for results, you're learning to appreciate the power of stillness. You're discovering that less effort is needed to build the right connections and that the peace of solitude can sometimes be a reward.

Advertisement

With Venus in Pisces, soon stationing direct, you’re beginning to realize that you don’t need to keep pushing to be seen or heard. You’ve spent enough time flexing your authoritative abilities, ensuring everyone does everything like you. Instead of being the manager who controls every step, you realize that sometimes giving others the freedom to figure things out on their own leads to growth.

Never force others to understand you were right — trust that your silence speaks volumes, and the world will notice your quiet strength. As you align more with this philosophy, you'll find that the right opportunities and people flow toward you, without the need to strategize or force anything. It’s time to embrace the simplicity of your authentic Capricorn essence, let the universe do the heavy lifting, and watch as abundance begins to flow to you effortlessly.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, as Venus retrograde drifts away from the bold, fiery energy of Aries and glides back into your dreamy, cosmic waters, a wave of introspection is crashing over you like a sea storm. But don’t worry — you aren’t lost in the tides (this time!). You may feel the pull to flow with the currents, to reimagine your image completely. You are ready to unveil a shimmering new version of yourself.

Instead of forcing change or rushing the process, this time, you're ready to trust that the universe will guide you and reveal what’s meant to unfold on divine time. Like an artist patiently creating from the depths of their soul, this evolution will come naturally when the time is right. You’re ready to let go of the need to control every motion and trust that inspiration will flow when it’s meant to, allowing the abundance that aligns with it to follow.

With Venus now in your sign, Pisces, the universe confirms you’re right on time to start trusting in the lessons that have prepared you. Let the universe prepare your energy to perfection. As you trust in divine timing, your inner growth aligns with how you present yourself, and the currents of abundance around you will begin to flow in transcendent, almost magical ways.

Advertisement

This is your moment, Pisces, to embrace the universe's magic fully and naturally draw the world to your serene, enchanting energy, like a gentle current guiding all who cross your path. When your outer expression and inner wisdom flow in harmony, manifesting abundance will come effortlessly, like how the tides kiss the shore.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.