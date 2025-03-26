What Each Zodiac Needs To Know About March 27, According To A Tarot Card Reader

What will your one-card tarot horoscope have in store for your life, love, relationships, and zodiac signs? March 27, 2025, is an important day in astrology, and we will see this energy reflected in today's tarot horoscope reading. At the top of the morning, Venus, the planet of love, enters the tender sign of Pisces, where she is held in the highest regard.

Venus changes the energy for us while in this watery sign. We are intuitive and open. We want to enjoy the depth of love and give to others and also to ourselves. Let's explore what this means for our tarot card reading today.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Aries, how intuitive do you feel? Today, trust your intuition and allow it to guide you. There may be times when you feel like you can't put your finger on what is going on. But something tells you, you need to figure things out.

This is the moment when you have to listen to your heart and not only depend on facts. Facts are great, but they may not be readily available right now. So, be intentional. Feel your feelings. Let your gut be your guide.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Even the strongest personalities can feel insecure at times. When you feel the pangs of inadequacy, ask yourself what it is that you believe about yourself? You might feel like you are not living up to your full potential.

Are you? Today, you can do things to grow yourself personally, mentally and spiritually. Journal. Talk with friends. Seek experiences that cultivate personal growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Change can be scary, and often when you are facing a new period of life, you will wonder where you ought to begin. Today, take things one day at a time.

When the door of fate opens and you sense life headed in a new direction, go boldy into the situation knowing you're there for a reason. Trust in your fate, Gemini. What fears are coming up for you? Aren't you happy to face them once and for all?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Arguments happen. Today, you may bump heads with someone you love but don't always like. When tensions rise, you can show your sweet side or the side people don't often see unless you reveal it.

Ask yourself if this is a battle you need to win or would rather take a pass on. You don't have to be involved in every tit-for-tat moment with someone determined to push your buttons. Are you able to divert your time and focus elsewhere? Perhaps, do that instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Say what you need to say, and in as few words as possible. Today, confusion can happen easily when you overexplain. Instead of trying to go over every single detail, get to the core of the problem and conversation.

You may have to plan ahead for any meetings or conversations you are anticipating to avoid saying more than necessary. Do check-ins during conversations. Practice active listening.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Today, you may want to move something forward, either a relationship or project, but there's a reason why you can't. Feeling stuck when you want to get moving is a frustrating problem. However, it's not one that you can't handle with the right attitude and mindset.

Accept where you are now, and consider accepting people where they are as well. Learn to be at peace with timing when life doesn't make perfect sense.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Sometimes, you can't help but feel angry, and that's why it's good to not allow problems to linger. Address them immediately instead.

Today, you may feel negative emotions related to a relationship that you care deeply about. Should jealous emotions come up for you, ask yourself what might be going on with you. Sensing what triggers are affecting you can help you to feel more secure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Ask questions when you need to. Today's situation at your job, or home may feel unclear to you. It's time to gather up all the information you need so that you can understand the facts better.

Talk things out. See if you can find out more information either through conversations or research. If you are working with someone who seems uncooperative or unwilling to talk deeply, journal and try to find a solution on your own. Don't give up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Forgiveness is rarely easy, although sometimes you have a knack for letting things go that bother you. Today, you may remember a slight from the past that causes you to feel unhappy.

Negative memories often come up for you to work through them. Consider whether or not enough time has passed for you to go through a healing process. Are you ready to let go? Do you need more time to think about it?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Life is cyclical. You may go through some ups and downs today, leading to a dejavu moment. These are beautiful moments, Capricorn.

You see how troubles don't last forever, and you can learn from them. You become more open to learning from your experiences because you see how they will be useful to you in the future. And you may recognize a theme repeating in your life that allows you to heal a hurt from the past.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you know what direction you want to take in your life? Today, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads, wondering which path you need to take and when.

The decision to go in one direction and miss out on an opportunity can feel daunting and difficult. However, trust your instincts and listen to your heart. Following what you feel will make you happy is rarely the wrong answer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Today, you may realize a truth about yourself that you did not know before. When you experience deep insights about who you are, it's important to reflect on them. You gain clarity when you ponder your life and all its shades.

Today's perfect for journaling and writing down memories from your history. You may think you'll always remember what you have gone through, but sometimes the mind forgets. If you want to recall something significant, write it down and memorialize it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.