4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On March 27, 2025

March 27, 2025 is a very special day for four zodiac signs who receive blessings from the universe. Astrologically, we are looking at the results of Venus in Pisces on our daily horoscope, which shifts our perspective and hits us in the love department.

Due to this love and a peaceful relationship between Venus and Pisces, we will feel uplifted and much happier. All of the hard conversations will come to an end. We can finally experience a blessing of love: what it's like to care deeply for someone without hidden agendas or miscommunications. It will be a good and happy day for our hearts, indeed.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on March 27, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces brings you two blessings from the universe: good luck and the knowledge that whatever you do, you're on the right track. If your love life is in question, March 27 will likely tidy up some loose ends.

Advertisement

The universe is backing you up, Taurus, letting you know it's all handled. You're in good hands, in other words, and if romance is a topic at this time, then consider it taken care of.

You receive great relief from your blessing because, by day's end, you'll know exactly where you stand with that one person in question. Venus in Pisces isn't just about love, but about communicating that love, so prepare to find out something amazing.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The blessing you receive from the universe will likely come in the form of love and romance, as you'll notice your relationship seems to be nothing short of perfect now. Venus in Pisces has a way with things, doesn't it?

The universe shows you that you're the one who lucked out when it comes to love. Both you and your partner seem to be on the same page. It might have taken a while to arrive there; however, things look mighty good now.

This could potentially go on for a long time, if not for the rest of your life. Venus in Pisces has your back, Virgo. Good things are happening — enjoy them all.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Not a bad day at all, Sagittarius. You might even remember the date, March 27, as the day the universe showed you just how lucky in love you really are. You've got the transit of Venus in Pisces to lead the way, and the rest just feels like a blessing received.

You weren't all that concerned about your love life, which, in a way, was NOT the best way to go about it. Something is about to switch over during this day, and Venus in Pisces will show you that caring about it is better.

Advertisement

While you didn't think so, you'll see that your love life needs tending to during this time, and WOW, what a difference a little attention to it will make. On March 27, you will make someone very happy, and this, in turn, will make you happy.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Thursday, March 27, you will see that the love you thought was basically over is about to get a fresh start again — something you believed to be impossible. Well, that's how blessings work; the impossible becomes possible, especially during Venus in Pisces.

This transit is a miracle worker regarding dying romances and fading love. It's the quick pick-me-up for those who have started to notice that their love lives are going downhill.

You'd love to see your love life get saved by the bell, which has a name: Venus in Pisces. Everything shifts for you and your person, Capricorn. Believe in it. Receive it. Give it a chance.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.