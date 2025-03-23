3 Zodiac Signs Have A Powerful Breakthrough The Week Beginning March 24

Three zodiac signs will have a powerful breakthrough the week beginning March 24. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in a cazimi transit, where a planet enters the heart of the Sun for a period of time. This transit can represent a lot of communication in our daily horoscope. Still, it can also represent a willful attitude for some and lead to arguments if you aren’t careful all week.

On March 25, Mercury sextiles Pluto, a harmonious and helpful energy. We feel mentally strong and alert. This is a great transit for research, communication or getting to the bottom of any matter or question you are trying to solve.

Then, on March 27, the planet of love, Venus (retrograde), reenters the sweet sign of Pisces. Venus feels at home here and is considered exalted in this zodiac sign. Venus in Pisces typically leads to more sensitivity, compassion and creativity. Venus was in Pisces back from January 3 to February 4, 2025. Now, when she has re-entered this sign for another four and a half weeks due to its retrograde, she revisits themes from that time period.

She will also conjunct Neptune today, the planet of illusion, delusion and confusion. While this day may be pleasant, keep your feet on the ground as all may not be as it seems. This is not a good day to make any financial or long-term decisions. March 29, Mercury re-enters Pisces due to its retrograde, where it will remain until April 16. Communication may be poor and unclear with Mercury in this sign, which we experienced once before February 14 - March 3.

This week, we experience March’s solar eclipse in Aries. The first spring eclipse is a solar eclipse on March 29th at 9 degrees of Aries. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war, action and aggression. Aries rules the first house or the self, so we will be preoccupied with our individual hopes, desires and activities.

Aries is considered the baby of the zodiac, so it is important to remember not to be too self-absorbed. Eclipses show us how and where our energy will be focused for the time. They are almost like a street light guiding our way. Eclipses almost always bring surprises, and things can be eclipsed into or out of our lives.

What else do you need to know about this week? The Moon sextiles Jupiter, the planet of optimism and gain this week. The only other aspect it makes is its conjunction with the Sun, which occurs on every New Moon, which can create a focus on our emotional lives. Mercury, however, is conjunct Neptune. This can create confusion, unclarity and, at worst, lies and propaganda.

It’s important to keep your facts straight, especially since Mercury and Venus are retrograde. We will see themes concerning relationships, partnerships, and ‘me versus we’ and what this means for the three zodiac signs of experiencing a powerful breakthrough moment.

Three zodiac signs experience a powerful breakthrough the week beginning March 24, 2025:

1. Aries

This week may bring some communication or relationship issues that may, in part, be triggered by Mars’ square to Chiron, which can bring up old, negative issues and past hurts that you can project onto someone else. The possibility exists that you may not even be aware of it. If so, this could cause turmoil in your relationships. You cannot afford to do this, so if you navigate the tension wisely, you may have a powerful breakthrough in your communication and patience.

It is time to heal what has been victimized and left in your subconscious so you can’t be triggered again. If you feel inadequate, it is time to find your inner strength. You are a Cardinal sign, a leader, and you are very strong. Now is the time to go within yourself and pull that strength up from the depths. Apply it to what is happening now.

This week can also be a time of forgiveness for yourself and others. The eclipse allows you to release grudges and negative thinking that holds you back. This week, you must focus on clear communication, not acting on impulse or lashing out at others, and with some self-care, you will get through this period just fine.

2. Libra

Since the eclipse falls in your seventh house of partners, you may face some challenges regarding partnerships and relationships this week. You may feel as though things have been ‘rocked’ with others. Bear in mind partners can refer to personal or business associates. In some respects, you may need to refigure your sense of self this week and focus on where you are going. With the eclipse in Aries, you may need more independence than usual, and if this is the case, it would be best if you take some time to think this through. Perhaps you have felt you have been playing a supporting role rather than being a main player in a starring role.

Honest communication may be called for, along with reassessing your commitments or a desire for more flexibility. Only you can determine just how much freedom you need, and of course, a change in this way may rock the boat, which is why honest communication is important. It’s not always easy to set boundaries because you love peace and harmony. Sometimes, however, for our own self-empowerment, we must do so and now is one of these times you must make a decision and stick to it if you really want inner peace this week.

3. Cancer

You may feel like you are caught in a cosmic storm regarding work/career. First, it is important to follow through on things, including current projects, decisions, job applications or anything else, because communication may be lacking, which can cause issues.

This week could bring some promising prospects for the future but launching anything new is not recommended as it may change when Mercury goes direct. You may sense a certain feeling of upheaval and change in your place of work on some level, so the most important thing is to stay focused and take things on a day-by-day basis.

You can benefit this week from reflective and mindful practices and making no impulsive decisions. Speaking with other work associates you trust can help during this bumpy ride, as can self-healing, meditative practices, and self-care, especially from midweek on. You’ll get there!

