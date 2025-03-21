Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 22 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Here

The love horoscopes are here for March 22, 2025. The Last Quarter Moon arrives and t's time to focus on your romantic goals. What, or whom, must be released during this time to make progress? The Moon in the earthy sign of Capricorn, the Last Quarter Moon, has a grounded and logical approach to matters of the heart. It can help you clear away any love or goal distractions or what is no longer needed.

While this lunation can help you gain greater clarity because Venus and Mercury are still retrograde and amid Eclipse Season, it’s best to wait to take action. Let this day help you understand the path forward, but trust in your heart that it’s not yet time to embrace any changes.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 22, 2025:

Aries

Just because it’s Venus retrograde doesn’t mean you can’t start focusing on new romantic goals, dear Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn is the perfect time to start thinking about what you want to attract into your life or improve.

Use this time to reflect on your desired changes and plan how to achieve them. This way, come April, you will already know the direction you want to move.

Also, you may want to pay special attention to whether there’s someone in your life with strong Leo placements, as this connection isn’t yet finished.

Taurus

To have what you want, you must make major decisions, sweet Taurus. While you have plenty of time to organize your thoughts, you want to hold space for changes in your romantic life.

The worst thing isn’t having to start over again but trying to force yourself to remain somewhere you’ve already outgrown.

Embrace your courage and self-worth as you become very honest about the state of your romantic life — and what you genuinely want.

Gemini

Gemini, you can have it all, but that doesn’t mean you can do it all. You don’t have to choose between your dreams and the love you’ve always wanted, but that doesn’t mean you can give to both areas of your life daily.

Rather than continuing to stretch yourself too thin and make it all work, try to prioritize your romantic life today.

Pay special attention to the quality time that allows you to connect with your partner, trusting that everything you want or must do will be there tomorrow.

Cancer

Take some time for yourself, Cancer. As much as you may want to rush forward into a new connection or progress a current relationship, you must take time.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn will occur in your house of relationships, asking you to reflect on the state of your romantic life.

Don’t make decisions out of loneliness; instead, do what truly resonates with your ideal life.

Be mindful of anyone in your life with strong Libra placements, as you want to ensure that any decisions you make don’t include settling.

Leo

You must trust yourself, dearest Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn occurs in your house of well-being and offers a profound time of reflection.

This will involve what genuinely benefits you and only take up space. Part of this process has involved your self-growth journey so that you may make a different decision now than in the past.

This isn’t a time to have blind hope that romantic matters will improve, but to truly be willing to say whether a relationship is helping you become your best self.

Virgo

Try to hold space for a new perspective on love, Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn occurs in your house of marriage and commitments.

While this is an area of your life where you’ve seen much energy recently, you must reflect on what these themes represent. A marriage or commitment isn’t a milestone to reach but a celebration of what you’ve already created.

It doesn’t define your relationship or yourself, as it’s the love you share with that special person that matters most.

Hold space for a new awareness to take root today, and don’t be afraid to let go of some of your long-held beliefs.

Libra

Get back to basics, beautiful Libra. The best moments of love aren’t in glitz or glee but in the slow and private demonstrations of affection.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn brings about a period of review in your relationship, specifically the home you share or want to share with your partner.

Holding space for what arises can strengthen your connection and create a relationship that aligns with your needs.

Let go of what isn’t important and focus on the connection you share with the person you love most.

Scorpio

You don’t need to protect yourself from love, Scorpio. Capricorn is the ruler of your communication sector and can help you understand how to approach matters of the heart best.

This is an area of your life where you’ve just wrapped up a major lesson, thanks to Pluto shifting out of this earth sign. Now that it has, focusing on your vulnerability and transparency within conversations is important.

Whether this involves apologizing or declaring what you truly dream of, you must not be afraid to express your truth.

Sagittarius

You must decide what matters to you, Sagittarius. Oftentimes, in romance, it’s not just the person that you fall for but the life that you imagine you will have with them. This can create a powerful bond but also can bring about challenges as well.

The person you care for needs to know that you value them most and not the wonderful ways your life will change because they are in it.

Reflect on how to express greater gratitude and affection for the person in your life, especially if they have significant Pisces placements, as it could make all the difference.

Capricorn

Don’t be afraid to call yourself out, Capricorn. You are not the person you were years ago, or a few months ago. Because of this, you may need to review the beliefs or agreements you’ve held onto in your romantic life.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn will involve some deep reflection that invites you to let go of beliefs that aren’t serving your greatest good. This may especially revolve around who you choose to be with and why.

While you may encounter uncomfortable moments, this will help bring about positive changes in your romantic life.

Aquarius

You are your best self when tuned into your intuition, Aquarius. Yet, that doesn’t mean you always want to hear what it says.

There is a specific feeling or idea that you’ve felt arising recently from your intuition that you haven’t yet fully understood.

This feeling has to do with the state of your romantic life and future and is making you doubt the current path that you are on. You can’t fear the truth, but you can still accept it.

Because of this, it’s important to reflect on releasing any fear you have about honoring your intuition to feel confident you aren’t just listening to your inner self but embracing it.

Pisces

Not everyone who says they love you genuinely loves you in the ways you desire, dear Pisces. Many suitors may be around you, all professing their feelings and interests.

While this may feel a bit overwhelming, it’s also a positive turnaround from the recent quiet you’ve been experiencing in your life.

Yet, you should still keep your guard up because not everyone in your life truly has genuine intentions.

Continue to focus on the consistency and stability you seek, and don’t be afraid to pursue any new connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.