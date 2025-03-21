What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Our daily one-card tarot horoscope for March 22, 2025, brings insight into a critical point in our lives. Here's what you need to know for Saturday: The Moon will be in Capricorn and enter the half-moon phase. Half-moon phases are mid-points between the New Moon and the Full Moon.

So, the area of our life where the Full Moon last week encouraged letting go, we start to consider what things can go to fill that space. Are you ready to start a new phase in your life? Today's tarot card horoscope gives each zodiac sign a piece of advice and sheds light on what area of life may come into focus.

The daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Don't always be a 'yes' person. Rather than saying you can do something, consider your schedule and needs. Doing too many things and spreading yourself thin, Aries.

People will think you are disorganized; you don't want that to happen. Instead, say yes to yourself and your time. Then, you can add in more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Taurus, you may like to be alone, but too much isolation isn't good for you. This is a wonderful time to incorporate fun with people you love in addition to your solo time.

Even around people, you may hear some inciteful message from the universe: Listen to your heart, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is a beautiful thing. You may find someone you truly connect with who touches your heart in a big way.

When you find yourself with a kindred spirit, try not to resist the flow, especially if you have been hurt in the past. Anticipate good things, Gemini. They are coming for you, specifically in the area of love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Sit back and relish the moment. You have a good reason to be proud of yourself, Cancer. You've accomplished many of your goals this year, and when you are done crossing off the final items on your to-do list, you'll have to develop new ones.

What do you want to do next? What might you find an intriguing and motivating goal to accomplish to add to your list of accomplishments?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You grew up believing certain things, and now it's time to unlearn a few to align with your current beliefs. At first, you may struggle to overcome your fear of disappointing family or friends.

However, you'll see how moving beyond expectations feels good once you start. You start to live life on your own terms. Your happiness depends on making your own rules.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

What drives your motivation? If you are driven by praise or the approval of others, you may feel disappointed when it doesn't come to you.

Today, reach beyond your expectations by finding internal validation sources. Do you like what you're doing? Does your job or work make you happy and help you feel fulfilled? If not, consider how to connect emotionally to your work for a greater sense of control over your joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Sometimes, you can work very hard for a long time and not see the results you hoped for. If you feel like you should have gained some type of benefit from a project by now, don't be discouraged if the results are slow.

There may be a reason why you are experiencing a delay. Ask yourself what needs to change to advance the final outcome. What might be holding things back that you can't see right now without looking further?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. There will be days, weeks, and sometimes months when you must put in all your effort and continue a relationship because your partner can't do so. You might feel unappreciated or unseen today when carrying more than your share of responsibilities at home.

However, you never know when it will be your turn to contribute less while your significant other gives everything. The goal in love and life is to find balance, but today, the balance may be found in extremes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Be realistic about your choices when you have more than one option presented to you. You may perceive an option as a chance to change your life quickly.

But, if your decision is unsupported by the rest of your lifestyle, things can fall apart. You will want to weight your pros and cons to measure and decide what will work best for you long-term.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Everyone dreams of getting rich suddenly via a lucky break or stroke of good fortune; however, your practical mindset has taught you that putting in the work a little at a time and saving money can be the best way to generate wealth.

Today review your overall income strategy. How is your overall financial outlook? Do you need to speak with someone about organizing a plan for retirement or getting out of debt? Consider who may be a good resource to help you start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You do what you do so that your family can have what they need each day. You also do your best to take care of yourself, and that's why you're dedicated and hard-working.

Today, you begin to see the pieces come together in your life and the lives of your loved ones. It's a great feeling to know you earned what you have, and your honest living is what creates a solid foundation for the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Say what you feel must be said, especially when asked about your opinion. You don't always have to be fully transparent about every single thought that comes to mind. Wisdom can include reserving certain conversations for another time.

Today, however, you may be tempted to say more than you should. Be careful not to say things you regret, since you can't take your words back once they come out.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.