2 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance On March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025, is a day full of radiant passion when two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance. The Sun and Venus retrograde unite in Aries — a Taurus degree, all about luxury — pushing us to act on our feet as we go to bat for our deepest desires. This cosmic cazimi encourages us to make bold moves and charge towards abundance with all our might.

At the same time, the Taurus influence on this aspect transforms our fiery ambition into something long-lasting. Passion is burning bright, but it’s here to stay, as the Sun-Venus conjunction’s Taurean influence ensures what we chase isn’t just thrilling but built to last. So act with intent, stand strong and tall — the abundance you create today is built to enthrall.

But that’s not all! On top of today’s beautiful cosmic conjunction is a Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, providing the perfect earth sign addition to ensure that all our efforts are built on a sturdy foundation. Last Quarter Moons are about reflection, refinement and execution.

The last-minute tweak to our strategy ensures every move serves a purpose as we see our goals come to fruition. If the Aries Sun-Venus cazimi is the fire that fuels our passion, Capricorn is the architect, ensuring that fire doesn’t burn out while we create something abundant and lasting.

Two zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on March 22, 2025:

1. Leo

Leo, your world is expanding as brilliantly as the Sun, and with it, so is your potential for abundance. With the Sun and Venus retrograde fusing their fire in Aries, the pull toward more is irresistible. The cosmos urges you to step off your well-trodden throne and leap into the unknown.

Your reign has been steady, but the kingdom is only so big. Today, the universe is calling — roaring — for you to step beyond it. To chase, claim and conquer. You know it's time to hunt like a lion emerging from their cave.

This is not a day to hold back. The Sun-Venus cazimi is a cosmic invitation, beckoning you toward the extraordinary. The monotony is suffocating; you crave more than the same boring old prey. Whether it’s the thrill of the unknown, the taste of a challenge, or the heat of an opportunity too bold to ignore — it’s all within reach.

So take the leap of faith, gamble with destiny, and kick the doors wide open—and trust that abundance will find its way to you when you step beyond the borders of your kingdom. What’s waiting on the other side? Power, presence and expansion. The Sun in Aries is fuelling your fearlessness, and Venus is turning heads in your direction.

All you have to do is step forward and take what’s yours. Your presence today is like gravity itself — pulling and commanding. Your charm isn’t fleeting; it lingers and captivates — opens doors meant only for you.

But every lion needs a strategy; even fire needs direction. The Capricorn Moon is watching you pounce at your next adventure from the top of the cliffs, reminding you that strength without structure is just a wasted force. While the Sun and Venus in Aries are handing you the microphone to claim what’s yours, the Moon in Capricorn lets your words echo long after you’ve left the room.

If you move, move wisely. If you risk, risk smart. The steps you take won’t just be a fleeting win — they’ll be a lasting reign. Today, you won’t just capture abundance. You’ll make sure they remember who did.

2. Libra

Libra, you know better than anyone that abundance is a two-way street. Right now, your greatest opportunities come through the power of connection. The relationships that elevate you — in love, business, or creative collaboration — align effortlessly today. The right people aren’t showing up because you demand their attention. they’re drawn to you. So, investing in meaningful one-on-one exchanges will unlock the doors that lead to success.

With the Sun and Venus retrograde meeting in Aries, your charm isn’t just magnetic — it’s undeniable. You don’t need to push, beg, or force. The right opportunities are stepping forward, eager to prove themselves worthy of your time and energy. Abundance isn’t just about attraction — it’s about discernment. Not every offer deserves a yes, and not every partnership is built to last. You must weigh, measure, and consider before making your next move.

The Moon in Capricorn shines a light on what and who truly deserves your energy. The deal must be fair. The balance must be right. The universe wants you to own your worth in every negotiation, every relationship, every decision. If you’re looking for a career breakthrough or a new relationship, pay attention to who’s showing up for you. The right connections will respect your value and reflect it back tenfold.

The Venus-Sun cazimi in Aries, is amplifying your magnetism undeniably, so use it wisely. Whether networking, sealing a deal, or strengthening a relationship, your ability to create harmony and make others feel truly seen is your greatest asset.

If a conversation shifts your career, an alliance unlocks prosperity, and a realization tells you it’s time to walk away, trust it. Today, your abundance isn’t found in what you take but in what you refuse to accept. So move with grace, speak with certainty and let the universe meet you at your level.

And if it doesn’t? Don’t hesitate to leave it at the negotiation table. Choose wisely, move intentionally and watch as the universe mirrors back the prosperity you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.