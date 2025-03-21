Sadness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 22, 2025

On March 22, 2025, sadness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. It's nice to know that our recent hardships were only temporary. With Moon square Venus, hope has finally arrived. This transit shows us that grief doesn't last forever, especially not sadness. The light is peeping just around the corner.

This is how Moon square Venus works. It shows us that everything is in a flux state, moves, and is "quantum." We are not attached to feeling down all the time, and once we understand, we let it go and find that letting go causes our sadness to come to an end.

Advertisement

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on March 22, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

There's a very good reason why your sadness comes to a halt on this day, March 22. It's because, during the transit of Moon square Venus, you come to your senses and realize that you are giving away too much of your precious time to negative energy.

Advertisement

Life is precious, and we all know it. The more time you spend on Earth, the more you realize that you can't just give all of your time away to a sadness that depletes you daily. Enough of that, Cancer. So, with the help of the stars, you put your foot down on sorrow. The cause may still be there, but the attention you give it no longer holds sway over you. This is, after all, YOUR LIFE, Cancer, and you no longer wish to celebrate sadness.

Once you choose to release sadness, you make room for something better — peace, clarity, even joy. It may not arrive all at once, but the simple act of shifting your focus allows new energy to enter. Cancer, you are more resilient than you give yourself credit for, and March 22 serves as proof of that. Let this be the day you reclaim your emotional strength, knowing that you are not defined by the hurt you’ve endured, but by the love and light you are ready to embrace.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've spent enough time feeling sad over all the wrong things, and now it's ending. It's starting to feel like you've wasted that time, and you'll never get it back again. This is true — time spent is time gone. However, that doesn't mean you have to give more to sadness.

During Moon square Venus, you come to your senses regarding how you compartmentalize your time. If you still feel grief has a stake in your life, you'll reduce your time spent in that lost land. One thing leads to another, and you'll soon realize you've got this thing kicked. Like any bad habit, sadness, too, runs its course, and you'll be feeling much better very, very soon, Leo.

You finally see your own strength in action. You’re no longer just hoping to feel better — you’re actively choosing to. That’s the magic of March 22. You’re shifting from passive acceptance to decisive action, reclaiming your time, your energy, and your passion. Leo, you were never meant to dwell in the shadows for too long. This is your cosmic push to step back into the light, stronger and wiser than ever before.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You are ready for sadness to end. You have a support system of friends and acquaintances who are happy to help you through some of your darker days. While you aren't actively living in sadness right now, you still refer to the "old manual" on how to live your life.

This means that, because of the sadness you've carried around, you're still used to working on that program, and during the transit of Moon Square Venus, you see how much of a time waster that is. And so, like turning the page in a book, you change the story. You are tired of being anchored to a sadness that is no longer relevant. You feel good about this move towards the future, Aquarius, and the cosmos definitely support you in this.

Advertisement

What’s even more freeing is the realization that you don’t have to keep looking back to move forward. The habits, the thought patterns, the old way of coping — it all served its purpose, but you’ve outgrown it. On March 22, you fully embrace this truth. You’re not abandoning your past, you’re simply choosing not to live there anymore. Aquarius, your mind is vast, your heart even bigger — fill them with the possibilities ahead, not the pain behind. The universe is cheering you on as your sadness comes to an end.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.