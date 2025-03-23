5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune Starting The Week Of March 24

The week of March 24 - 30, 2025, is particularly good for five Chinese zodiac signs that will experience luck and good fortune. They are: Goat, Horse, Ox, Rooster, and Pig. If you're not on the list, don't worry. There is still a lucky horoscope and astrology forecast for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of luck for the week is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Mountain over Thunder (#27). This week, luck finds you as you cultivate your ability to recognize it. When you find yourself getting busy, take a moment to pause and be more consciously aware of what's happening around you. Feel your feelings. Emotional intelligence can guide you toward the luck destined for you this week.

Be productive while also embracing peacefulness. When you can catch a quiet moment this week, be introspective. Develop the habit of presence so you can listen to the voice of wisdom. Wisdom will guide you to your luck, and you'll recognize it for what it is when you see it. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that experience luck and good fortune starting March 24.

Five Chinese zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune the week of March 24 - 30, 2025:

1. Goat

Goat, your luck this week is all about curiosity and seeking out thrills through dynamic experiences. Whatever you decide to do this week, your luck will bring you the most memorable experience you should have in life while your soul feels safe.

Take your friends or a romantic partner with you on an adventure. It will be a great week for sharing the thrilling joys of life. The color blue will be lucky for you; incorporate blue into your clothing choices this week.

2. Horse

Horse, your luck this week can be found in nature, and when you spend time doing outdoor activities, you'll find that your inner voice speaks loudest to you. If your time is limited and focused on projects that require you to remain indoors, wind down the day with a video about nature. You will experience luck and good fortune through intentions setting. The color red will be lucky for you.

3. Ox

Ox, dream and feel supported within. Your luck will bloom with more money, whether as tips, increased pay, or a gift from a friend or an elder within the family. You may attract an opportunity that will transform your life dramatically. Trust your instincts so you can follow your luck and not get sidetracked. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rooster

Rooster, lean into self-care and level up your personal routines for a glow-up. Your luck will attract good fortune that fosters new interests that rejuvenate your soul. Try to be open and more exploratory. Allow this luck to flow into your life. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

5. Pig

Pig, if you've been struggling or stressed out recently, your luck this week can bring you a good night's sleep. Your good fortune and luck will attract new friendship experiences that make you feel at ease and supported. Acknowledge it in your heart when you recognize your luck is working its magic for you, so it will flow for several weeks. Look for a lucky charm that helps you bring your wishes to life. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.