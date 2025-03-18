Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 19 — Juno Retrograde Is Here

The 2025 retrograde season is in full swing, and each zodiac sign will feel the impact of Juno retrograde in Sagittarius on their love horoscope beginning on March 19, 2025. While Venus retrograde is commonly known for impacting romantic relationships, asteroid Juno also holds immense importance over matters of love.

Asteroid Juno governs serious relationships, marriages and the unspoken agreements in romantic connections. Because its retrograde is in Sagittarius this year, it comes with unique challenges. This is not the time to start a new relationship, get back with that ex or tie the knot. It is of benefit in so many other ways. Juno retrograde in Sagittarius will bring up opportunities for you to reevaluate your relationship to ensure it’s not just a healthy one but that you and your partner are free to keep growing and experiencing life in the most authentic ways.

You do not need to give up your relationship path; instead, you should learn how you and your partner can walk through life together. While this period will bring immense transformation to relationships, every aspect has its shadow side. By being aware of what you genuinely need, you can be confident that Juno retrograde in Sagittarius will bring you closer to what you seek.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 19, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to know that you are worthy, Aries. The past may still be taking a toll on your inner confidence, but as Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, this is your chance to heal it.

During this time, you will crave a deeply connected and spiritual relationship. However, you may struggle to believe that you deserve it.

This is yours to work through, so ensure you’re not projecting it onto your partner. Instead, lean into affirmations and healing that can help you know you’re worthy of the love you seek.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You want your relationship to grow with you, Taurus. As Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you will feel a profound need to transform your current relationship or be in a connection you’ve never experienced.

This may lead you to be attracted to someone new who would bring adventure and meaning into your life.

Be mindful of crossing boundaries with someone else if you’re in a relationship. Use this time to focus on how to grow, not just personally, but romantically.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth is always of benefit, dear Gemini. You may be in a relationship in which you thought you both were perfectly aligned with one another. This would have given you the confidence that you shared similar goals and views on romance.

However, as Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you may start to see otherwise. During this period, you may realize that you and your partner aren’t as aligned as you once thought.

Rather than thinking this is the end of the road, lean into sharing your perspective and see if you can’t get back on the same page.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should set you free, Cancer. However, it is up to you to build a life you don’t need freeing from. Juno retrograde in Sagittarius will increase your desire for freedom and romance in relationships; however, you could also be looking for someone to save you.

Be mindful of wanting a relationship solely because you’re tired of being single or pursuing a connection with someone solely because of the life you think you could have together.

This could be an extremely exciting time in your relationship, but only if you’re not looking for someone to save you from your own process of growth and healing.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be certain that your choice now will support the life you want, sweet Leo. As Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you will focus on freedom, which may lead you to end a relationship unexpectedly.

While you’ve been going through an intense phase of transformation, you want to ensure that any choice you make truly supports the life and relationship you hope to have.

You may have to focus on compromise in this chapter of your life, seeing that it can’t always be your way. This may help to bring in opportunities of growth without losing someone you truly love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your romantic life to the next level, Virgo. You’ve been enjoying a beautiful and abundant time in your relationship; however, you must remember that growth is always possible.

As Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you can grow within your marriage or committed relationship.

This energy may bring about a move or relocation as the growth path. Throughout this process, it’s important to remember that you will never need to force anything meant for you. Rather than directing how you think your relationship should grow, use this time to take a step back and see what happens.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be with someone who truly compliments the person that you are, dearest Libra. As Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius in your house of communication, you will feel a deep desire to connect with someone mentally and emotionally.

That’s not to say nothing else will matter, but you will crave understanding and ideas during this time. You also need to be mindful of any patterns in your life, though, as this energy may make you realize you’ve figuratively been dating your mother or father as part of a continuing cycle.

Stay open to new awareness and let yourself connect with someone who truly values the person you’ve grown into.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose someone who is genuinely good for you, Scorpio. Juno retrograde in Sagittarius may bring challenges if you are in a relationship based on financial benefit or focusing your dating life on attracting a wealthy partner.

While you deserve an abundant life, you will never be satisfied if you date solely to increase your finances.

Try to focus instead on the value that someone adds to your life, and whether they truly support you and the life that you dream of.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is nothing wrong with being single, Sagittarius. However, you also want to ensure you’re not using being single as a defense against getting hurt again. A relationship that aligns with your soul will never bind your wings or create a lack of freedom.

This doesn’t mean it won’t come without responsibilities or the need for integrity, but the right relationship (or commitment) will actually make you freer.

Take time to reflect on the status of your romantic life, whether you’re single because of choice or fear. This can be used to transform the way you approach relationships and attract what you truly desire.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t ruin the best thing you’ve ever had, Capricorn. While you’ve mostly enjoyed a positive time in your romantic life, once Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you may self-sabotage this connection.

Instead of falling back to default mechanisms, talking to your partner about your feelings and thoughts is important.

The goal of this period is to forge a deeper emotional and spiritual bond with your partner, but to do that, you must be open to conversation, or you may ruin the best relationship you’ve ever had.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on a common goal, Aquarius. As Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you will feel driven to work on plans for the future with your partner. This will come down to ensuring that your goals are aligned and that you each are willing to take action for it to happen.

You may be traveling as part of this process, but be sure to create opportunities to discuss the future, as it is a critical issue that still needs to be discussed.

This period doesn’t have to bring challenges into your relationship, yet it’s up to you to focus on a common goal so that it doesn’t occur.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your purpose will always lead you to the life meant for you, sweet Pisces. While you’ve been busy building your life and accomplishing your dreams, you have put romance on the back burner.

Yet, as Juno stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you may meet someone through work or by continuing to follow your purpose.

This will lead to a partnership with a shared vision and mission, which will help show you that you were never asking for too much – you just weren’t with the right person in the past. Be open to what arises, but take it slow, if your heart may want to rush.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.