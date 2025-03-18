5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 19, 2025

According to astrology, on March 19, 2025, Sagittarius, Pisces, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo are the five zodiac signs that will experience very good horoscopes. We have an important astrology transit on March 19 — Juno retrograde in Sagittarius. This means the asteroid of marriage and bonding is about to go backward in the zodiac sign that is naturally known to dislike commitments or marriage.

That's not a bad thing, though. Retrogrades of this kind can shake people out of conditioned beliefs regarding what they should do, as society dictates, and help them set boundaries against peer pressure. This will ensure that any partner you choose rings true in your heart and soul. And if there ever was a good time to shed bad habits, now is that time because Aries season, the astrological new year, and the Spring equinox start tomorrow.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 19, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, the energy on Wednesday for you is all about doing your best in every endeavor of importance in your life. With the Sun in the cusp between Pisces and Aries, there's a window of opportunity here to propel you to reach your highest goals.

Don't give up or get distracted. It's time to get going. Do you have an accountability partner or friend to talk to to keep you focused on your goals? Use their supportive energy to keep you on track.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about listening more carefully as you go about life. Deep insights, startling discoveries, and maybe some hidden info or two will come your way if you do.

Moon conjunct Juno in Sagittarius is in your corner to push you out of your comfort zone but bring the best results. Activate your water sign energy with a relaxing ritual bath or shower.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 - 11 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about recognizing the powerhouse you are and not allowing anyone to affix any stereotypes to you and your way of being. When you trust your personal processes, you will win, no matter what!

Since we have a Vernal Equinox on Thursday, now's also a good time to do spring cleaning. This will enable you to invite fresh energies into your life so you can begin the astrological new year strong.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Wednesday encourages you to trust your heart and listen to your own counsel. With the Moon in Sagittarius and the Sun on the Aries-Pisces cusp, you can go farther than you can imagine if you just zone in and focus on what you need to do to conquer your biggest goals.

If possible, spend quality time with your friends or loved ones to invite more positive energy into your life and keep your spirits up. You are about to level up, so maintain the Leo roar in your soul.

5. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 - 3 p.m.

Virgo, read books that help you gain more confidence and sharpen your skills in the areas where you need more expertise. If you enjoy reading fiction or fantasy books, download the next title you want to complete before the end of the month.

You are about to experience some type of breakthrough, so do activities that stimulate your mind and keeps you mentally sharp all day.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.