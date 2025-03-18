What will your one-card tarot horoscope reveal for your zodiac sign starting on March 19, 2025? The Sun will enter Aries tomorrow, so on the final day of this year's Pisces season, you may find yourself reminiscing about the past and not wanting things to change. The Moon tarot card, which Pisces rules, reveals that illusions happen in life, and some of these we do to ourselves.

When you imagine things in the past as being better than the future, ask yourself why. Create a working list of things you'd like to look forward to and then focus on that. Soon, we will be in a new astrological year, and a fresh start is approaching.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for March 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Things are looking up, Aries. You may find that your spark is returning to you, and you're gaining a greater excitement for the future.

This period is marked by recovery and transformation, whether in your circumstances or mentality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You are worthy of self-love, Taurus.

While it may begin small, focus on strengthening your relationship with yourself by noticing your self-talk and celebrating small wins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Have you been hurt in the act of giving or receiving, Gemini? You may have had an experience that's caused you to want to hold back from extending things to others, or not want to receive.

It may have been from feeling underappreciated. This is a good time to bring awareness to your current relationship with this matter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

This is a good time to draw attention to your inputs, Cancer, if you feel something is lacking in your outputs.

For example, taking shortcuts can cause you to miss the mark of the outcomes you want to receive. Additionally, there may be a placement of your happiness in external items.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Socializing may fall to the back burner right now, Leo, through choice or not. Your social battery may be spent after spending extensive time with others, or your schedule simply doesn't allow it.

To a healthy extent, this craving to do things alone can be incredibly good for you. Just remember to nurture your friendships after some time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Something may be missing, Virgo, and you can sense it. Is there something you have felt called to do, like a passion project, that you haven't taken steps towards?

This longing for something greater may not subside until you take action because you are made for greatness, Virgo. Take a moment today to plan out the first step you can take towards your goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Time doesn't heal all wounds, Libra. Some things may require your nurturing and attention. For your better wellness and fulfilment, there may be some matters that your eye needs to turn to.

It may be confronting a fear or releasing something no longer for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You may be embarking on something new, Scorpio, which is incredibly exciting! It may be a hobby for personal fulfillment or professional matters.

Either way, wholly embrace the stage you're in. Don't be afraid of simple, humble beginnings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Something is draining your energy, Sagittarius. It may be time to make some changes. It may be within your friendship circle or a habit or mentality.

Take a moment to check in or write a journal entry.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You can do it all, but not at one time, Capricorn. This is a good time to ask yourself, where should my attention be given for this particular period?

In other words, what's your focus? Identify your current priorities, and let everything flow from there; this may rekindle that sense of balance you seek.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You may be nearing the end of a journey, Aquarius, but you aren't feeling the sense of satisfaction you anticipated. Something feels like it's missing.

This is a good time to ponder whether you feel connected to what you are doing or if you have put your happiness in an outcome, which can be unsustainable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your emotional intelligence is a great strength, Pisces. People feel seen and loved because of your kindness and compassion.

While some may refer to your sensitivity as a weakness, it is an amazing aid to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.