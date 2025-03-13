2 Zodiac Signs Experience A Powerful Awakening During The Full Moon Eclipse On March 14, 2025

Astrologically, March 2025 is a chaotic month with several retrogrades and two eclipses creating metamorphic energy. While each zodiac sign benefits differently this month, according to astrologer and psychotherapist Camila Regina, two zodiac signs experience powerful transformation beginning with the full moon eclipse on March 14, 2025.

"These zodiac signs are going through the biggest rebirth of their life during the full moon eclipse," Regina wrote in a TikTok video, explaining what each of these zodiac signs can expect in the coming months.

Two zodiac signs experience a powerful awakening during the full moon eclipse on March 14, 2025:

1. Virgo

Virgo, the full moon lunar eclipse in your sign won't be easy — in fact, it may feel like a rude awakening more than anything.

"Life is revealing everything you've buried, the fears, the wounds, the doubts," according to Regina. "This is a turning point."

Though the eclipse may bring up these deep-seated feelings, consider this a sign from the universe that your new beginning starts now.

"Transformation isn't always gentle," Regina reminded. "it may come with triggers, old wounds, resurfacing, and forced change."

Still, now is the time for you to break free from these wounds and enter into a period of healing and development. Regina suggested that seeking professional help or reading can be a good place to start, however, this is all dependent on your personal journey and what you specifically find healing. So, if painting works better than sitting in an office, then, by all means, have at it.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you've experienced some setbacks and hardships that may have you feeling insecure about your finances. But according to Regina, relief is on the way as a "financial upgrade" is in store.

Of course, it won't all be smooth sailing.

"Triggers in relationships and boundaries will test you," Regina warned. "Reevaluate your voice, your value, and your spending."

The astrologer noted that to make the most of this powerful energy and see your new future come to fruition, it's more important than ever to "own your worth." A higher paycheck and promising job opportunities can all be yours so long as you do the inner work.

Approach what you have from an abundance mindset — visualize financial success for yourself, use daily money affirmations, and be grateful for the little things to show the universe you're ready for the financial abundance you deserve.

"Everything tied to your self-worth is rising to the surface," Regina explained. "Don't settle or leave money on the table."

