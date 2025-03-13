3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 14, 2025

A powerful new era unfolds for three zodiac signs beginning on March 14, 2025. Something about this date sounds good; it'd be smart to welcome that feeling. The astrological transit Moon trine Pluto is here to tell us that something incredible is about to occur.

Astrologically, Pluto brings the big changes, and what's great about all of this is that these changes are not only mind-blowing; they are super positive and promising. For three zodiac signs, this day is just the beginning.

We are looking at an entire era of newness and positivity, and while that might make some of us laugh, the reality is that we've become too cynical. This era of transformation is about belief and hope. These three zodiac signs are fully signed up for the power.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on March 14, 2025:

1. Aries

You may have noticed recently that one thing is missing in your life: Laughter. You certainly do love a good laugh, but you've been taking everything so seriously lately that you haven't had a chance to giggle.

Things will change during the transit of Moon trine Pluto on March 14. You realize the freeing power that laughter holds for you, and you may even wonder why you've deprived yourself of this true and simple joy.

A complete change allows you to check back in with yourself to see where the real power is. With Pluto backing you up, you'll see that the powerful new era in your life revolves around the idea of fun, laughter, and good times. Who knew!

2. Leo

You like being at the top of a powerful new era in your life, Leo. The thing about it all is that you certainly did work to get here. It's March 14, and you've got the transformational wizard energy of Moon trine Pluto by your side; things are about to get crazy.

And by crazy, we mean seriously productive. You can use this energy. You have no fear when it comes to taking on power. You thrive on it. This is a radical change for you, Leo!

Moon trine Pluto is a super positive influence on your life, and while you may already be feeling it, this particular transit will take you to the other side, where the power is yours to work with anytime you like. Own it, Leo!

3. Aquarius

You know now that patience was always the key and that if you stuck it out and stayed with what you knew would happen, a fresh start would eventually happen. You're not a blind dreamer but a hopeful person who puts your all into everything.

During the Moon trine Pluto transit on March 14, you're going to recognize that while you may be a rare breed, in terms of self-belief and optimistic intention, you also enjoy the thrill of seeing it all come into place.

This is how you experience power, Aquarius. The power of your mind brings forth the material of your life, and here's where it all gets better in this new era. You are a magician, Aquarius. You make things happen and have the universe's support by your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.