The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On March 14, 2025

Ah, we have the Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Virgo to guide us on March 14, 2025, when the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. Astrologically, that means many things to many people, but if you listen, you will hear what the cosmos has to say.

We see the Full Moon as our wish-fulfilling tree, and many of us look to the Moon as a receptacle for prayers. The universe lets us know that it's OK to pray, to wish, to dream, as long as we uphold our end of the bargain.

Advertisement

We can participate in that longing. We can add to our manifestation experience. These four zodiac signs know what to do beneath the Full Moon.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on March 14, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there's a full moon above, there's very little doubt about what you'll be doing this evening, and there is even more of a chance that you'll send your secret wishes to this lunar giant. You've always been a mystical person, and on March 14, you will use the universe's energy to transmit your important message.

You and the universe are working in tandem, and you are specific and calm during the Full Moon in Virgo. You have many things on your mind; this is a good time to start listing them according to importance.

If you want your dreams to come true, you must fine-tune your intention so that the Full Moon in Virgo can resonate with them. You're good at this, so don't stop believing. It works well for you and always will, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo transits always give you a good turn, but when it's a Full Moon in Virgo, you've got the golden ticket ... and you know it. This day brings you more than hope; it shows you that so much of what you've already been hoping for is now manifested for you.

We like to think of the Full Moon as our magic touchstone to receive our wishes and dreams and help us make them come true. The more you believe, Virgo, the more you know it will work out.

Advertisement

During the Full Moon in Virgo on March 14, you'll feel no real difference between you and the universe. You are made of the same stardust as the universe, making you feel omnipotent and fantastic.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are the complete vessel for universal power, Libra, and with this knowledge, you receive a very important message from the universe. You feel especially tuned into whatever is going on in the cosmos. Days like this make you one with all things, truly spiritually.

March 14 shows you the Full Moon in Virgo, and with this transit, you can take it a step further and believe that you can and will do whatever you want. You have the power to manifest your dreams, and you do.

This is not something you take lightly, either, as Virgo Energy never takes things for granted. You are completely satisfied with what you have right now, and that feels like total peace of mind, Libra.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

If there's an important message for you from the universe during the Full Moon in Virgo. You can double down on your dreams because there's a very good chance they're about to come true.

March 14 brings the universal good stuff, and it's now up to you to make of it what you will. Due to the presence of the Full Moon in Virgo, it's as if everything is magical and hopeful. This is what you feel in your bones, Capricorn.

Advertisement

Take the message you believe you are receiving and give it right back to the Moon because this kind of reciprocation makes you feel well balanced. You give, you take, and all is well in your world.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.