A One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 11, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for March 11, 2025 provides insight into the hectic energy from the Moon in Leo when it enters challenging conversations with other planets. Consider what you want to know, and even though you may not get a direct answer, you can find insight into the symbolism of a reading.

Today's tarot, with the Moon in Leo, brings us to the Sun tarot card, a positive omen. It reveals that life can be unpredictable, but no matter what happens, rain or shine, we can learn something good from the experience. Now, on to our daily one-card tarot reading for the day!

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

A new day is here, and it's up to you to make the most of it, Aries. You have an incredible opportunity unfolding right before your eyes.

What do you want to do today? You get to choose the path that you want to follow. If you made a mistake in the past, it's over. This fresh slate is perfect for you to write a new chapter on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can plan as much as you'd like to, but then there's a point where life takes over. You may experience a type of limitation, and it could mean that you have to be flexible and adaptable to what happens.

Don't be overly rigid about adjusting to the rhythm of life. Going with the flow may help you accomplish the greatest task of the day — despite any challenges or obstacles you face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Stop looking back. The future is there for you on the horizon. You have so much more life to look forward to living.

Why shed tears about what was or what you used to do? See what's ahead and what you get to do next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Something at work may get thrown off, and it could threaten to ruin the entire day. However, you can get through it with a positive attitude and a team-building approach.

Who can you get to help? What tasks can be delegated to another day when more resources are available? Make a plan and then jump in to get things going.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Some people don't know how to think of others. They are more concerned with themselves and their wants and needs.

You may find it difficult to adjust to a self-centered person's way of thinking. If you can't change someone, then there's only one thing left to do. Change yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Compromising with someone, especially a person whom you disagree with is not easy. You may feel like you gave up part of yourself or worse, went against your own moral code.

While the idea of compromise sounds great on the surface, really think about what this concept means to you. Can you meet a person halfway? Can you do it without feeling like you short-changed yourself?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

How are you prioritizing your day? You may be prone to putting something at the top of your to do list because it's what you think will please another person.

But, be careful, Libra. When you don't follow the order you know will work best for you, you may run into problems and end the day feeling unfulfilled and frustrated. In other words, say no when you need to and be OK with letting something that's not really a priority go last.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Do you have some spare time to share? Maybe you can start a book club or a create a friend date day to catch up with someone you miss.

If you have a certain day with a specific window of time open, consider volunteering or using it for personal development to take a hobby or career to a new level.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Things are a bit disappointing in the world for many people right now. A part of you may be carrying this weight on your own shoulders wondering how you can make it better.

Try to find one way to add value to the world in a positive way. Do you write? Sing? Spend time doing good deeds? Add more to it and keep pushing light in your space of the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You get to hit the reset button, Capricorn. The universe is gifting you with a fresh, new start.

What do you want to do that you didn't do before? How might you make a change that turns this day around and makes up for whatever you lost in the past?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Call timeout. If you have a busy week or have one coming up, use this time to rest and relax.

Do something nice for yourself. Don't feel bad that you take a small break to refuel mentally and emotionally, heal, and recharge. It's good for you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Do you have a friend who is influential and perhaps understands how money and finance works? Consider asking this individual for guidance on your own finances.

You may be surprised how they enjoy giving advice. This could be the start of a great relationship!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.