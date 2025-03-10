Good Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 11, 2025

It seems luck is in store for three zodiac signs who see good fortune arrive once again on March 11, 2025. Fate finally smiles down upon us on Tuesday, and not a moment too soon. Astrologically, we're in great shape thanks to the passage of the Moon square Uranus.

This is not immediately a good transit; what it does to earn our trust is that it shows us that what we have right now could be worse. While that may not sound encouraging, it does the trick for three zodiac signs, letting us know that we are quite lucky.

When we know we're lucky, we create more optimistic mindsets for ourselves, which is how the universe blesses us with good fortune. We are completely into it; we receive this great fortune with both arms open. Bring it.

Good fortune arrives for three zodiac signs on March 11, 2025:

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Finally, the day comes when you are blessed with good fortune. You know exactly what to do about a certain thing in your life. That's how Moon square Uranus works; out of the confusion and doubt comes the ultimate answer, and on March 11, you'll know exactly what that is.

You gave yourself enough time to figure out what you're going to do about a certain person or thing in your life, and now that it's all so crystal clear, you feel strong enough to carry out your plans.

Because of the transit, Moon square Uranus, you see all sides, all perspectives, and that kind of broad vision is what helps you most on this day. Your clever insight will lead you to great fortune, and you will learn and grow.

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you are blessed with good fortune. You can make sense of something that has rattled you for a while, and even though you thought you'd handled it, you're only finding out now that the real outcome happens.

What we're talking about here is the idea that it's on March 11 that you find the real reason why something in your life didn't work, and as soon as you recognize it as truth, truth floods in and frees you.

So, you will see that this day and its accompanying transit, Moon square Uranus, is here to liberate you so that you can reap the rewards of prior efforts. Nothing but good fortune is awaiting you now, and it starts on this day.

3. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

There are moments in your life when you feel blessed with good fortune. You've endured more than you ever needed to, and truly, you get quite tired of all the enduring. You wish very badly for change, for something new to take place in your life, and that's when Moon square Uranus enters the picture.

What you can expect on March 11 is a change of view. This could imply a move, a change in location, something desperately needed and granted to you. This is your good fortune.

Change makes the difference in your life, Capricorn, as you feel you have so much patience for stagnation; you want change, and Moon square Uranus brings it to you on a silver platter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.