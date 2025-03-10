Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 11, 2025 — Moon Squares Uranus

Today's horoscope for May 11, 2025, is here. What will happen in each zodiac sign's daily life? The Moon in Leo squares off to Uranus in Taurus, and this is a call to shake things up, to lean into pleasure as a portal to fresh inspiration.

Hedonism isn’t just indulgence; it’s fuel for creativity, a necessary rebellion against stagnation. The usual rules don’t apply now; spontaneity and risk-taking could lead to unexpected breakthroughs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily horoscopes for Tuesday, March 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Burn through creative stagnation like a wildfire. If you've been circling the same tired ideas, second-guessing your instincts, or waiting for some divine permission slip to start, let today be the day you cut the dead weight.

Momentum is your birthright; stop dragging what no longer works and sprint toward what does. If disappointment clouds your vision, let it sharpen your hunger instead. Shake it off, move forward, and trust that what feels electric is the right path.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a checkpoint, not a detour. Consider the architecture of the life you’re building. Does it feel like yours, or does it still bear the fingerprints of someone else’s expectations?

You’re being called to expand beyond the old blueprints and carve out space for the kind of self-expression that refuses to be hemmed in. Ignore the well-meaning advice of the status quo; it’s time to make a move that looks like a rebellion to others but feels like home to you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

A sudden realization might strike like lightning, exposing how you’ve been censoring your brilliance. How much energy have you wasted contorting yourself into shapes that feel safe but uninspired?

Strip away the static of self-doubt. How would you move if you knew, without a shadow of a doubt, that your ideas were worth sharing? Act from that place. Risk is your greatest ally right now; lean into it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The terrain of friendship is shifting, and you’re seeing, with startling clarity, which connections stretch you toward growth and which ones keep you circling the same narratives.

This is about more than loyalty; it’s about resonance. Pay attention to who makes you feel expansive, who makes you feel seen, and who subtly encourages contraction. Your friendships should be fuel, not an anchor. Choose wisely.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been playing it cool, maybe a little too cool. If you’ve been half-stepping toward your creative vision, consider this your cosmic alarm clock.

There’s a difference between patience and avoidance; be honest about which one you’ve been practicing. Today’s energy urges you to strip away the excess, refine your focus, and go all in.

What if, instead of hedging your bets, you poured your whole fire into what actually matters?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s an outdated version of yourself that you’re still trying to squeeze into, one that made sense in a past season but is now a creative straitjacket. The impulse to cling to the familiar is natural, but it’s also suffocating.

Every day you evolve, and so should your artistic expression. Stop waiting for permission to reinvent yourself. Where have you outgrown your own limitations? Break the mold.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your vision is a living thing; it’s meant to shift, expand, and be stretched by new perspectives. The right collaborators or mentors might already be orbiting your world, waiting for you to take notice.

Who excites you? Who challenges you? Who disrupts your assumptions in the best way possible?

Open your mind to what they see and allow their perspectives to sharpen yours. The gold you’re looking for is often hidden in unexpected places.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

A restless kind of knowing is stirring; something in your career, art, or ambitions needs to change. You’re not here to follow a pre-written script but to innovate.

Trust the pull, whether that means scrapping an old project, shifting your trajectory, or diving into uncharted territory.

Experimentation is your playground right now. Follow the clues, follow the curiosity, and most importantly, follow your instincts.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your beliefs shape your reality more than you realize. Take a close look at the rituals of your day; are they rooted in empowerment or doubt?

Every choice, from how you nourish your body to how you approach your work, is either an act of self-belief or self-sabotage.

The universe isn’t testing you; it’s responding to you. Strengthen your faith in yourself, and watch how the world rises to meet you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s an untapped reservoir of creativity within you, waiting for you to break through the walls of self-doubt. You’ve spent too long defining yourself by what you thought you couldn’t do.

Everyone feels like a fraud at the start of something new, but the truth is, you’re not an imposter; you’re simply in a new arena.

What would happen if you approached your creative potential with the same discipline you apply everywhere else?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The way you collaborate is shifting, and so is your understanding of staying true to your ethos. Not every partnership is meant to last, and that’s okay.

What matters is alignment. Are the people around you pushing you forward or keeping you in place?

Conversations today could reveal whether it’s time to adjust, renegotiate, or walk away. Stay fluid, but stay true.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

No more hiding. If you’ve kept your voice small out of fear of how others will perceive you, consider today a cosmic dare to step forward.

Your industry, audience, and world need only the perspective you can bring. Let go of the need for external validation and platform yourself anyway. What is the idea, the message, the truth you feel compelled to share?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.