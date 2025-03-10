3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Hardships Under The Powerful Eclipse Energy The Week Of March 10

Three zodiac signs overcome hardships under the powerful eclipse energy the week of March 10 - 16, 2025. The journey begins on March 11 when Venus conjuncts Mercury, which is typically a great time for love and our social lives. We will see how it turns out this time since Venus is retrograde, but don’t expect major issues.

On March 12, the Sun conjuncts Saturn as it does a day out of every year, most years. This is a low-energy transit; our focus is generally work, not pleasure. It can be slightly negative and can sometimes coincide with significant world events.

The most significant astrological news is the total lunar eclipse in Virgo that falls on March 14, depending on which coast you are located on, and it is also considered a Super Moon. Super Moons are typically associated with weather-related events; with Neptune involved, it is likely to be water-related.

The lunar eclipse occurs within hours of Mercury’s retrograde, which can delay events connected to the eclipse and cause confusion, so watch out for that!

We end this week on March 14, which brings the beginning of Mercury turning retrograde again in the sign of Aries, but this time, it's teaming up with retrograde Venus in Aries. Speech and communication may be more aggressive, assertive or downright rude with Mercury in this sign. However, like Venus, it will retrograde back into Pisces on March 31st. You only have a few weeks to deal with this energy.

Three zodiac signs overcome hardships under the powerful eclipse energy the week of March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Pisces

The powerful eclipse falls in your seventh house of partners opposing your Sun, so the hardships you experience may be in this area of your life. With Saturn opposing the moon, this is a wake-up call of some sort in your relationship, or at worst, it could end. Of course, if the relationship is going along well, I would not expect an ending, but some challenge will arise. If a relationship does end, you'll overcome it. This will open the door for someone more suitable to come along.

For those who are single, this could represent thinking about an ex or feeling dissatisfied with being single. Bear in mind, however, that the seventh house rules partners of all sorts, including business and those in our lives on a day-to-day basis.

You could experience depression, feel dissatisfied with a relationship or be overly sensitive this week. It would be very easy for an emotional misunderstanding to occur due to the moon’s opposition to Neptune, so it is important to be aware.

Self-care is a necessity this week, so you could meditate, get a massage, relax as much as possible, and use clear communication when dealing with those close to you. Since you may feel discouraged, it is important to surround yourself with those who are supportive or whom you may lean on this week.

2. Sagittarius

This week, the powerful Virgo eclipse falls in your 10th house of career, opposing Saturn in your fourth house of home and family. There could be issues at home or about those most important this week, especially romantic partners. If you don’t have a romantic partner, it could be someone you are close to.

You may feel stagnation, boredom, and a potential challenge with communication, which can lead to being too blunt. Sag, as you probably know, this can happen with people born under your sign, so be careful. You might also come across as overly critical, so watch this tendency. Speaking too soon could create a hardship you'll need to work hard to overcome.

To overcome this, you must pay attention to your communication and the way you say things and be willing to listen to your partner’s perspective. It is important to be present in the moment instead of dwelling in the past. Lastly, prioritize some self-care and be willing to embrace any change that may help your relationship improve. If you have to, you can even initiate the conversation in an upbeat manner.

3. Gemini

This week, the Virgo eclipse falls in your fourth house of home and family and opposes your 10th house of career. Like Pisces and Sagittarius, this eclipse makes hard transits in your chart squaring your Sun and opposing Saturn. You will have toovercome feeling pulled in many different directions, creating professional and even personal demands that may clash, causing conflict with others. On top of this, it feels somewhat drained, especially around the eclipse.

Prioritize, prioritize, and prioritize this week! You may have to set some boundaries concerning your time demands, start with the most important task this week, and work your way to the least important, which means planning.

Clear communication is also a necessity (especially with retrograde Mercury), and make sure all of the important people in your life are aware of your time constraints and the fact that this will be a difficult week. Lastly, since you may feel somewhat exhausted, be sure to get plenty of rest and exercise to maintain your typical high level of clarity, and all should work out reasonably well.

