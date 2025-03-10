Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On March 11, 2025

Are you feeling lucky? If so, fate could have favored your zodiac sign starting on March 11, 2025. It's more than likely a result of how Mercury conjunct Venus works in your astrological chart for the day. If you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, you may be feeling ... lucky.

Mercury conjunct Venus doesn't just bring the luck, either; there's something impish about this day, as if we're getting away with something crazy and good. We feel giggling about our day, and we may not even know why.

But we all get like this from time to time, and what's nice is when we don't care if we can put a finger on that inner glee; it's just there, and we're honoring it. That's how Mercury conjunct Venus works.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on March 11, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Being daring is something you specialize in, Leo, as you have the mindset of one life to live, and that allows you to take chances, even when you can't predict the outcome. You are always like this: brave, daring, and risky.

During the transit, Mercury is conjunct with Venus, and you'll notice that luck favors you. Not only do you feel all those things very strongly, but you'll also want to try your hand at love and romance, wondering if your great luck will follow you into that realm. And you would be right to try, as luck is romantically on your side.

It's nice to think you can fall in love again and be someone a person falls in love with. The doors to romantic opportunity are open to you during Mercury conjunct Venus, and luck is what you're working with, Leo.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

When luck favors you, as it does during the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus, you will find that all of that magical Scorpio love-power comes to the forefront, and you can show someone in your life exactly what you are made of.

Not every day is like this, as you know very well, but some days are just about cut out for you, Scorpio, and this is one of them. If you are with someone right now, in a relationship, then let the stars guide your moves during this day.

You are sure to run into a patch of intensely great good luck. What you say turns into magical moments; you simply can't go wrong, but pay attention to this day so that you can take that magic with you from here on in.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You may find out how luck favors you because this day comes with a few interesting perks, such as, if you are in a relationship or flirting with someone, it's quite easy to play games with that person...in all the right ways. During Mercury's conjunct with Venus, we all come into a joyful season, and fun is sort of the name of the game.

March 11 lets you feel confident about your games, which excites your flirtations. You might want to take advantage of this new esteem-filled attitude, as it's a lot of fun to share.

Your attitude will also bring you good luck, and luck will favor you. As a Pisces, you're the perfect person for the position, and you will enjoy this day very much. All the luck is on your side, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.