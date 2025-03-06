3 Zodiac Signs Attract Unexpected Fortune On March 7, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract unexpected fortune on March 7, 2025, catching them off guard emotionally. Ordinarily, when we expect something to happen, we rarely think our fortune will be good. However, during the Cancer Moon, something unexpected comes for three zodiac signs, and the experience will be more than good.

We tend to think good fortune is what happens to other people, and for the Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, the Cancer Moon causes their fair share of fantastic-ness to happen today.

While we're all open to happy days and great, good fortune, one has to be honest about how open they are. We'll see that real openness lies with these three zodiac signs. So, let's have a good time. The Cancer Moon is here to start the party!

Three zodiac signs attract unexpected fortune on March 7, 2025:

1. Leo

Lucky you, Leo. You get your turn at unexpected fortune, which will be so good. The great part about the Cancer Moon is that it brings you good luck, Leo. You're the kind of person who knows just what to do when it's your turn to reap the rewards.

March 7 has you feeling good. You can't help but bring great success into your life. You're on a roll. You ooze positive energy. The Cancer Moon in your horoscope means life helps you out even more.

You avoid drama and the nonstop pull of social media on March 7. The endless negativity of life is done. Leo, that's your ticket out of the bad and into the good right there. The Cancer Moon helps you to find your happiness and bliss — stick with it.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you will experience unexpected fortune today in the form of happiness. In your head, everyone expresses themselves in their own way, and you feel quite optimistic about everything. No, you aren't kidding yourself; you know the world around you. You choose joy. How novel!

It's quite easy to ignore the intensity of this good horoscope during the Cancer Moon because you know it will still be there if you pay attention to it. The Cancer Moon makes you feel happy to be alive and well.

This could almost feel like unexpected good fortune, Virgo. You weren't counting on feeling this good, but you might as well make the most of it. That's how the Cancer Moon works; it extends your happy moments.

3. Sagittarius

An unexpected bout of good fortune will come to you as great news. A positive message is headed your way, and it's not just good; it's soft and easygoing. Isn't it nice to have something good happen in your life? Yes! Gentleness comes with the Cancer Moon; how it plays out in your life is through the idea of calm and peace.

You certainly are open to peace, that's for sure, as all you see around you is high drama and wild reactions to just about everything. March 7 allows you to experience the unexpected feeling of ease with everything around you.

You're in an enviable position, Sagittarius, as it's very hard for most people to chill, but you seem to have that down to a science, and with the Cancer Moon above you, you make calm into an art form.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.