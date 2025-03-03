3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 3 - 9, 2025

Beautiful opportunities are here for three Chinese zodiac signs to attract financial success to themselves during the week of March 3 - 9, 2025. Financial success comes easily to Dragon, Tiger, and Rabbit animal signs. But before we look at their finance horoscopes, here are the messages for success this week.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Thunder over Heaven (#34). It speaks of “great power” and reminds us that nothing in the world can prevent your success when you stop holding yourself back.

How can it be when you refuse to allow challenges or obstacles to get in the way? So lean into that spark of divine light within you and watch where it takes you.

This hexagram also highlights the need not to allow oppressive forces to convince you that you are weak or incapable. It may be a projection because they don't want you to recognize your strength. Once you do, there's no stopping you.

If possible, make a vision board for success this week focused on how you wish to appear when you are successful. It will focus on the results of success instead of what that success may look like. This is a much better tactic for manifestations.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Dragon

Dragon, you will have an excellent week of financial success and much to look forward to, especially if you hope to use the proceeds and rewards to help you win on even bigger platforms and get to the highest stratosphere.

Constantly learning about how to improve your skills will be beneficial for you at this time. Those of you who wish to benefit your community in some way will also experience support and a clearing of obstacles from your path.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may have surrounded yourself with enemies disguised as friends. Or you may have believed you could handle them, only for shady things to happen that got in the way. Now's the time to be proactive and avoid drama and what doesn't serve your highest good.

Your power color this week is black. The motif of the black dragon will also have a powerful effect on your continued success.

2. Tiger

Tiger, look forward to the results of your hard work rolling in this week because you are about to experience a lot of financial success. Both monetarily and in the form of opportunities that are a stepping stone to greater heights.

Remember: not all paths are equal, and some may be distracting or misleading. So, trust your tiger instincts, and you will be golden.

Don't be reactive if you have invested your money; be proactive this week. Mindfulness and a meditative state will allow you to know when to act and when to be patient. Your orchard will grow in time if you look at the big picture.

Those who have experienced financial blocks must ask themselves if they have any self-limiting beliefs about themselves or money. Journaling can help you understand why those beliefs are stopping you from accessing the full power of your spirit.

Your power color this week is aquamarine. Even the crystal Aquamarine will have a powerful impact on your success.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, you will attract tremendous financial success this week! So prepare for celebrations and cheers. Sharing the news with your family and loved ones will be vital so you can grow together. However, this may also reveal who is not as supportive of your success.

Seeking higher education is highlighted here as a means to continue to grow and shine. You will also find opportunities and new connections when you attend trade events or conferences specific to your field of interest or career.

If you have felt blocked financially, you must be honest with yourself about who in your inner circle is supportive and who's not, as mentioned above. This will allow you to seek out those who can mentor you and avoid those who will do the opposite.

Your power color this week is black. Wearing a watch with a black strap will also help you channel this into your life and be more time-sensitive about the goals you want to achieve.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.