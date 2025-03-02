5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting March 3

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune into their lives this week, from March 3 - 9, 2025, because they have the might of the cosmos behind them! They are: Rooster, Horse, Tiger, Dragon, and Rabbit. But first, let's take a look at everyone's lucky messages.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Earth over Lake (#19) changing to Water over Mountain (#39). It reveals that sudden luck will find you when you directly seek it. Isn't the one who casts a line into a lake more likely to catch a fish than the one who gives up and never casts the line?

But the changed hexagram cautions that when luck brings you opportunities and experiences, don't think there won't be challenges to overcome. After all, if luck helps you get to a higher level, you must face the challenges on that level to proceed to the next one.

Swift luck that clears away obstacles may not always be available, but getting a foot in the door is also good luck if you have the right perspective.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting luck and good fortune this week of March 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Rooster

Rooster, your luck this week is tied to your relationship with your loved ones because all of you will experience this together. So make time for them and nurture the bonds that are loving, supportive, and good.

Your luck will enable you and your loved ones (or partner) to start a business together or relocate to a city that has better opportunities and will be excellent for your life prospects.

If you hope to marry soon or believe in arranged marriages, this luck will connect you to the right family. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, each time you intentionally choose happiness this week, you will invite luck into your life. This can happen in mysterious ways. You may make a new friend who will eventually connect you to your soulmate.

Or maybe you will stumble upon a hobby or interest you wouldn't have known about otherwise, which speaks to a deep need within you. So, choose joy and make time for relaxation this week.

Spending time with your best friends will have a positive impact in this regard too. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, your luck this week has a supernatural element to it. For some, this can even be ghostly, especially if you live in a building with some haunted activity or unexplained events. Trust your instincts when they nudge you, leading you to your luck.

It can even be the sudden decision to look at the accumulated boxes in the basement and suddenly realize that a passed-on grandparent or something bundled away old stock papers.

If possible, light some incense to ward away negative energies and attract the positive supernatural forces that will aid you in this. The color slate gray will be lucky for you this week.

4. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, your luck this week is a bit eccentric, especially because it's directly connected to fruits, literally or metaphorically. If your career deals with fruits and produce, you should know what this means.

Business will be excellent for you. But for most of you, this is a metaphorical message about finding luck in a manner that feels like a reward for hard work in the past. Don't let anyone destroy the sweetness or guilt you for gaining it.

Real tangerines will benefit you too, especially if you place them on an altar alongside incense. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your luck this week is tied to lucky talismans in your culture. For example, if you believe writing a wish on a bay leaf and burning it will manifest the wish, do it. Or, if you believe that wearing an iron pendant will protect you from negative energy, again, do it.

Whatever stands out to you as a lucky talisman will work this week, especially if you seek something protective. This luck may not make you wealthy, but it will help bring peace to you and steer drama away from you. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

