5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From February 24 - March 2, 2025

An excellent week is ahead for five zodiac signs between February 24 - March 2, 2025, because their weekly horoscopes will be great. They are: Cancer, Scorpio, Virgo, Pisces, and Aries. But before we look at their weekly horoscopes, here are the messages for everyone.

We have two important astrology transits to look forward to this week. The first will occur on February 27 (New Moon in Pisces), and the second on March 1 (Venus retrograde in Aries). So be prepared for some cosmic turbulence and quick-burst manifestations!

The New Moon in Pisces is a good period for wishing to impact your legacy and life path. Romance will be a big thing, too, for this energy. So, set your intentions before the day and gather your ritual supplies. You can ramp up your efforts and tap into the law of attraction this way.

Just remember that once Venus goes retrograde in Aries, there may be some bumps in your romantic and social life. Tempers may flare more than usual, and you may feel misunderstood when trying something new. Go slow and let things develop more organically. That will allow you to tap into the positive aspects of Venus retrograde in Aries.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes on February 24 - March 2, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best day of the week for Cancer: February 26

Cancer, this week's horoscope is about finding time for yourself in the middle of all the quality time you spend with your family, friends, and love. Quality time will enable you to thrive in the future and show up healthily in all your relationships and life paths. The first half of the week will be especially important as it will set the tone for the rest of the week.

If possible, schedule a spa day for yourself to make sure you don't miss out on some self-care. It will be easier to set necessary boundaries when required when you already have something planned.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Scorpio: March 1

Scorpio, your week's horoscope encourages you to seek knowledge and grow within yourself. Is there a specific area you wish to address? For example, do you need to work on personal finances? Do you want to live better? Seek knowledge about wealth to aid you in your goals.

The New Moon on February 27 will also give you the right window of opportunity to create new plans and set intentions for the future. A manifestation ritual will be very powerful during this period, especially since it's a Pisces Moon, a water sign like you.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Taurus

Best day of the week for Virgo: March 2

Virgo, this week's horoscope encourages you to stand for your beliefs and believe in your dreams. Nothing is ever accomplished in one day, or even one week. Be patient, but continue to stand strong about your financial vision.

You will continue to attract the support of the cosmos that way because the universe conspires in favor of those who know what they want.

The second half of the week will be a grand time for love and joy. If there's a carnival in town, take your friends or family and enjoy the entertainment. You can even visit an amusement park and allow your inner child to emerge.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Pisces: February 27

Pisces, you will have an excellent week since a New Moon in Pisces is waiting for you in the middle. So make sure you have your vision boards handy and your intentions ready. This is your moon to make a wish upon!

You will also thrive when you choose to live more whimsically and unconventionally at this time. It will help you see life differently and remove fears from your soul. The ideas, solutions, and personal drive that emerge from that space will be phenomenal!

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: February 28

This week, your weekly horoscope is about knowing what you want in your heart and not budging from that wish. There may be some “Oh, squirrel!” moments, but don't let the temporary distract you from the permanent. The first half of the week will demand courage from you, and then the rewards and blessings will flow.

The second half of the week will be a success for you if you lean into your athletic spirit. Whether you love swimming, playing ball, or just running a mile around the block, let your body move to open your energy channels.

