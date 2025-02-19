The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 20

What does your tarot card reveal for you?

Written on Feb 19, 2025

tarot horoscope zodiac sign February 20 2025 Design: YourTango
Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 20, 2025. The Moon will spend the day in Sagittarius, and the Sun will be in Pisces. We are curious about life and what our purpose is. 

We may find ourselves asking lots of questions and searching for answers from a more philosophical and spiritual side of things. We find surprising power in asking the right types of questions, don't we?

The tarot horoscope for the zodiac signs on February 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

What do you do when you have a negative thought? Today, plan to challenge what bothers you by twisting the concept on it's head.

What's the positive angle of your current situation, no matter how bad it seems right now? Shift your perspective around and take control of your inner thought life. Remind yourself how resilient you are, and don't forget how you always find a way to overcome your obstacles.
 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you prefer to work solo or are you a person who prefers to work with a team? When considering your goals for the week, explore what works best for you and your current needs or situation.

Do you need to find a person to partner with to divide and conquer your tasks? What are your expectations for this week? What is is that you must complete by a certain deadline? Define it.
 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

What is the one thing you ought to sacrifice this week in order to stay on target for a big event, job, or something important to you?

Today, consider how you manage your time. What do you find wastes your energy the most? What small steps can you begin to start reeling it back in so you're able to avoid distractions like this in the future?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When a person gets a little bit of unexpected money or is financially secure, what do you think they ought to do? Money sense and financial management are topics to explore deeply today, including the psychological effect of getting access to more income.

Do you think it's best to invest in assets or splurge on things that are fun to have? Consider the nature behind certain spending habits and what yours are.
 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

How can you tell when it's time to start a new life chapter? When you are losing interest in the things you used to do and when you feel ready to step away from the past and create a brighter future.

It's normal to feel hesitant or to wonder where the journey will lead you. What matters most is to feel peace and a desire to try.  

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement

Things are starting to change. You're also changing, and when you tune into the rhythm of growth, you'll become increasingly more introspective and aware.

You'll recognize the opportunities before you. You'll see the direction your life is headed and feel a strong sense of purpose. Don't be afraid of change, Virgo. Embrace it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Sometimes a relationship begins to show signs of potential failure to wake you up so you see how much it means to you. If you can tell that you and your person are growing apart, you can do something to make things better.

You can talk to each other more. You can set a couple's goal to reach as a team. Don't let time pass you by when you know the moment to act is now.
 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Why argue over an inconsequential situation or detail? End foolish debates quickly and don't let them become a bigger problem.

Why not just agree that the activity itself isn't worth spending any more time on? Choose to be the bigger person and pivot your attention toward better things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Learning to enjoy life on its own terms can be extremely freeing for you. You start to recognize when the universe is under control and all you need to do is allow things to unfold.

You start to feel less worried about what's happening and realize your role in a divine plan that's for your highest good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

What makes you strong as a person? Are you the type of person who takes responsibility when others do not?

Do you continually look for new ways to improve, including how you manage your time or are self-disciplined? You may need to set new boundaries if you struggle in these areas. Prioritize your personal well-being or needs. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

What are your most recent communication blocks with friends, family, colleagues or even yourself? Ask questions. Don't try to limit answers based on what you anticipate is the right way to approach a situation.

Be flexible with outcomes. Whenever possible, be a good listener who searches for ways to connect and not control the discussion.
 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces weekly tarot horoscope february 24 - march 2, 2025 Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Do you feel like you have to do things right now? You may be rushing ahead out of fear. Take a moment to pause and allow yourself to be present in the moment.

If you're constantly trying to finish something quickly or take a short cut, how might that hurt you in the future? 

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

