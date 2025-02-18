The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 19

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope provides insight into Wednesday, February 19, 2025 while the Sun is in Pisces and we have a dark, intense Scorpio Moon. Today, our curiosity about the afterlife and what is beyond our current existence peaks. We may find matters related to astrology, the tarot, and other forms of intuitive insight necessary to navigate the day.

The Moon in Scorpio relates to the Death tarot card, which signifies change and transformation. What are you currently working on that is making your life better? What improvements do you need to make from today onward?

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal hurts, but some situations are best when they are known and out in the open. You may be sad that a person you cared for was not whom they presented themselves to be.

This pain and sorrow will pass, Aries. And, when it does, you'll find yourself in a much stronger position — with loyal people who hold your trust in high value and confidence.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Some people are not team players, and that only means you have to keep searching for the ones who are.

If you're looking for a collaborative project or some type of team endeavor, don't hold yourself back by waiting too long for the wrong persons. Put yourself out there to find your people.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck happens, but sometimes it's a result of a risk you decided to take. Be confident about what you want to achieve.

For now, and perhaps for a short while, life may feel like an upward climb. Keep going. You're so close to striking gold.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Burn out happens, but it's also preventable. when you sense that you're doing too much for too long, pivot.

Don't ignore your feelings. Pay attention to them as they will help you know when you need a break and ought to call time out.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Don't give up easily. When you're working hard on a long-term goal, the thought of quitting is part of the journey.

You don't want to entertain these emotions. Instead, when the voice of quitting creeps in reframe your thoughts. Tell yourself all the reasons you want to persist. Remind yourself why it's so important to keep going.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

The end of one thing means that there's a new start in another. You will see one door close, but the beautiful thing is a window opens.

Look outside of yourself to see what it is. Don't allow self-pity to blind you from what's unfolding right before your eyes.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you doing more than you ought to do? You may have given yourself a lot more duty than necessary for what you need to accomplish.

What things can someone else do? What might position you in a way that you win by delegating and focusing on what you do better than anyone else?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

There's no better time than now to plan for the future. The future awaits you, Scorpio. Get clear about what you hope to accomplish.

What is the one thing you want to be known for? Aim for it, and don't stop until you get where you want to go.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Dreams can and often do come true. It doesn't necessarily matter if your desires are unrealistic right now. You can adjust your life to fit your vision of growth and possibility.

Start planning what your steps will be. Be open to what is happening in your life that can prepare you for better and bigger in the future.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You aren't stuck. You may have been fooled to think you are in the past, but look at you. You see the way out.

You're able to use the resources and tools available to you online or through your school. Use them.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Do you have something you can give to a person in need. Consider donating goods to a worthy cause.

What organizations do you support? What areas of your time might naturally work so that you get to help others but also have time for yourself?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Stand tall, Pisces. This tarot card is a call toward innocence, but also back to your determination.

Have you lost hope for soem reason lately? Your shine is just around the corner. Keep going and don't give up on yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.