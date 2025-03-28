4 Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Signs From The Universe On March 29, 2025

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe. For those of us who are perceptive, we may just find that on this day, during the game-changing New Moon in Aries, our spidey senses are on fire. The signs are all around us, now it's up to us to make sense of them.

Four zodiac signs come alive during the astrological New Moon in Aries transit, and we come up with some of our best ideas. So, don't block out the more outrageous thoughts that pop up during this day — consider them and work with them. You never know when genius is about to make its debut.

Four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe on March 29, 2025:

1. Aries

The signs are all there, Aries, and during the New Moon in Aries, that one idea you've been working on now feels like it needs to go somewhere BIG. You've always been a super-creative person and a wild thinker. New Moon energy has you inspired and excited to get your hands on something new.

March 29 is like a promise of good things to come. You're already starting to plan out your April adventures, and there is no better time to do such a thing than during the New Moon. On this day, Aries energy backs you all the way. This is where you really start to get things going. You have the nerve, the talent, and the drive. Let's do this!

2. Taurus

You will definitely be picking up on the vibes during this day, March 29, and everything you do will have you convinced that you're on to something great. And you are, Taurus. You're turning the corner, and new and wonderful things are about to begin.

With the New Moon in Aries, you not only feel inspired, but you have that inner sense that you are about to do something great. You just know it. That New Moon energy is with you all the way, Taurus. You know how you get — once you grab hold of an idea, you don't stop until you hit gold, and that's exactly where you're heading right now. Go Taurus!

3. Leo

Maybe there's something about the weather where you are, but you're starting to feel mighty "Spring-like." Everything seems promising to you, and every challenge you experience feels worthwhile.

You're just in a good mood, and it certainly doesn't hurt to have the New Moon in Aries on your side. When things go well for you, Leo, you know how to take them to the next level. March 29 shows you that the signs of the universe are all pointing toward new beginnings and healthy starts. You feel good about life and about yourself. You know that it's time to refresh and renew, and you love it all.

4. Aquarius

Leave it to you to come up with some next-level thinking that not only impresses everyone around you, but has you wanting to see it through to the very end. This is great news for you, Aquarius, and with the New Moon in Aries, making things happen is part of the plan.

March 29 symbolizes new beginnings in your chart, and for you, that's no small potatoes. If anyone can come up with a plan that changes everything, it's you, and wow, you do this so well. Think of this day as Day One of your new regime. You have wanted to change something about yourself for a while now, and you finally have the courage and guts to go through with it. Healthy changes are coming your way, and you're the one making them happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.