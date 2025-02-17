5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 18, 2025

On February 18, 2025 we have a big energetic change that gives five zodiac signs very good horoscopes. Tuesday is the day the Sun enters Pisces, kicking off Pisces season.

This is an outright blessing for water signs everywhere, but this energy can enhance the creative abilities of everyone, no matter their zodiac sign. Will you lean into this and let your inner genius out? Don't let fear rule you.

Pisces Season also marks the end of Aquarius Season. So there might be a slight transitional anxiety as if the collective will forget about progress only to swim where the herd leads, but you can prevent that by being more mindful.

Today's horoscope will help you tap into your spiritual side and unlock your intuitive gifts without facing the more negative manifestations of Pisces energy like not having any boundaries or romanticizing the toxic.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on February 18, 2025:

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m./p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about being observant and a little mysterious as you go about your day. With Moon in Scorpio in your corner, you will discover the wildest things, whether it's a juicy gossip, an intriguing idea, or even the sudden knowledge of what to do next to reach your goal.

If possible, go bird watching. Or sit by the window and observe the pigeons, crows, sparrows, and eagles that usually show up in the city or soar high in the sky. Intriguing insights will come to you from that avenue as well.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about whipping up something delicious and letting it settle your energy center. Be intuitive about this, especially with the Moon in Scorpio lighting the way. This will have a positive impact on your manifestations.

If possible, go for a swim and relax your spirit. But if it's freezing outside, a warm bath can help you do the same, especially if you combine it with an aura-cleansing ritual.

3. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m./p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about divine timing and what can emerge from that space when you have faith that things are unfolding for you. Mars retrograde in Cancer may not seem like the energy that will champion your cause (since it's an opposition), but in this case, it's creating the crucible for your success behind the scenes.

You will also benefit from playing puzzle games, crosswords, and even building something creatively with Lego bricks or similar building blocks. It will bring focus and relaxation to you at the same time.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about nurturing the divine spark inside you and recognizing that you are going to set trends and be a leader only when you choose to embrace all the eccentric aspects of your personality alongside your more conventionally popular side. With Venus in Aries here for you, what may be eccentric will be the popular thing tomorrow.

Also, try to wear more bright colors as a way to lean into your power and positivity. If you have been thinking of dyeing your hair something vibrant, go for it!

5. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 11 a.m.

Aquarius, you have the power to change your life on Tuesday in all the small ways that add up to something substantial. So be mindful of your actions and decisions. With the Sun in Pisces bringing a positive light to your horoscope, now's the chance to feel more in sync with society while leading it in your unique ways and areas of expertise.

If possible, wind down at the end of the day with something simple, like painting on a canvas aimlessly or filling out a paint-by-numbers page. That will directly strengthen your patience and indirectly inspire your mind.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.