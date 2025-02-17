Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 18, 2025

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 18, 2025. What would we do if we didn't have hardships to spring off of? Astrology shows us that we'll thank our lucky stars for the fact that if we are presented with a hardship, we are also presented with a solution.

We can rise above all and any difficulties during this time because during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, we come to conclusions rapidly, which leaves us no room for debate. If there's a hardship, we find our way around it, pronto.

Three zodiac signs are going to be very proud of themselves during this time because it's going to be obvious to us that we did it. We will rise above the stubbornest of obstacles and we'll end up with the best results ever.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 18, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

What you're going to be grateful for the idea that you just made it through a particularly grueling experience, and yet, here you are, feeling fine and looking good! During Moon trine Mercury, you'll receive good news, and it will change everything.

You knew that the hard times wouldn't last, but wow, you also didn't think they'd go on and on as they did. Still, here you are right now and the darkness seems to be lifting. Well, consider this your hardship-is-over card.

Moon trine Mercury means good news the fast way. So, when this hardship of yours is over, it happens in the blink of an eye. Now, it's up to you to make the best of the free and easy times to come. You are strong and smart, Cancer ... you do it your way.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You've started to pick up on the fact that if you give it time and use that amazing patience of yours, then everything falls into place, sooner or later. The days of driving yourself crazy over things you can't control are over. Now, you go with the flow.

And, during a time when Moon trine Mercury is in the sky, you will find that not only is patience a virtue, it's the very thing that helps you to get past the hardships that have claimed way too much of your time, Sagittarius.

What you feel during Moon trine Mercury is a sense of relief. Now, you are practicing what you preach, meaning, you know that patience is the key and so, you're able to get past the hardships in your life, knowing that they weren't meant to last.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

What you've come to trust is the idea that every time something goes wrong in your life, you learn a great lesson because of it. Now, nothing is going that wrong, but there are definite things in your life right now, that need addressing.

And, because Moon trine Mercury works on speed and efficiency, you'll see that if you can stand back and witness what makes up the hardship that you have recently been experiencing, you'll find that it's less important now. You've gotten over the hump, it seems.

Moon trine Mercury may be the deliverer of good news, but it is also a great healer, and you are due for a great healing, when it comes to getting back on your feet again. Hard times are over; you can breathe freely, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.