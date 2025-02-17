3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On February 18, 2025

On February 18, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity as Pisces season begins. The Pisces Sun brings peace and harmony, but it also instills hope in the future. Applying this hope to our goals raises our positive energy levels to such a degree that if we've got something great in mind, it becomes even greater.

That's how it works with money and finance, too. This is a prosperous day for investments and taking chances, as the Pisces Sun lays it all out for us in ways that present no threat. We are brave enough to take those chances, and Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces zodiac signs will know that prosperity is our birthright.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on February 18, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You feel as if you've taken enough time to either relax or simply pull away from something to the point that you've gotten what you needed out of that action. Now, with the Pisces Sun in your life, you feel you can move forward again. You feel prosperous and hopeful.

You love to procrastinate but you don't like watching too much time pass you by, and now, on February 18, you'll make the executive decision to move forward and start to achieve things once again. The time for laziness is over.

Still, you'll go at your own pace, as the Pisces Sun is an influence that doesn't press upon you; you feel inspired but not pressured, and that's how you do your best work. So, go out there and enjoy your period of prosperity. Do what you do best, Pisces.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You have expressed your desire to change things up in your life way too many times, and yet, during the Pisces Sun, you feel as if whoever is listening more than likely got the point. While you don't want to nag, you do want a few things done around the house.

Because the Pisces Sun is a soft influence, you might want to go easier on the people around you. In this way, you'll get more done and what you'll see taking place is that when you show respect to others, they do what you want them to do.

You are about to open the doors to a much more prosperous period in your life, Virgo, and so much of this has to do with your willingness to be kind, to let things happen on their own accord, and to stay positive. Less judgmental, more hands-on.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It's easy enough for you to believe in the best outcome during the Pisces Sun because you are already someone who wishes to see optimum results, mainly because you believe you are worthy of such results.

Something you've done recently was not only the right thing, it was the thing that opened up the gate to a much better future for you. You may not have been directed toward prosperity, but you certainly aren't saying "No" to it.

You'll see that on February 18, the stars are really on your side when it comes to primo opportunities being handed to you, and because of the Pisces Sun, it's your prosperous period. This is when you shine the brightest. Let the Pisces Sun rule!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.