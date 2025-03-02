3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On March 3, 2025

Three zodiac signs know what it's like to be the universe's favorite on March 3, 2025. While it's been easy to feel like things have been in a funk, during the Taurus Moon, it is just the opposite. These zodiac signs will get the sneaking suspicion that the universe favors them. Hoohah! Now we're talking.

And the truth is, astrologically, the Taurus Moon brings positivity and light. Nobody wants to fight during the Taurus Moon; nobody wants to do anything but enjoy what's good, and if we look around today, everything is good. You hear me?

Three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on March 3, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You are the universe's favorite person on this day, March 3, and you know what? Because you're awesome, kind, smart, and fun. During the Taurus Moon, we don't have to be much more than good to be favored by the universe.

So, go have yourself a nice day, Taurus. There's nothing much required of you. You've got the universe's favor and feel like a million bucks. It's all good, and what's better is that you can keep this simple feeling going for as long as you like.

Sure, there's a world of weirdness out there waiting for you to get involved with, but you're just not interested in going low. You'd rather walk around in that happy little bliss state you've got going. Now, that's the real power right there.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

It's time to relax, Leo; you are the universe's favorite today. You know it all too well. So much has happened in your life recently, and quite frankly, you're much more into taking time off to chill. The universe looks at you during the Taurus Moon and sees that you deserve it.

You might even find that life and the universe favor you simply because things are ... simple. Simple is what you've been in search of.

You are the universe's favorite on this day because you chose the path of light and love, and what you get in return is ease, relaxation, and the feeling that all is right in the world. You will stick with this attitude, Leo; it suits you.

3. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You certainly never thought you were the universe's favorite anything before, but there's something so easy-going and lightweight about this day that you might accept the idea that somehow ... you've been chosen.

That's how the Taurus Moon works; it brings peace to the person struggling to find it. During the Taurus Moon, we set aside our troubles and allow the universe to bless us, as that's what the universe wants to do.

So, you'll be gracefully stepping out of your way during the Taurus Moon, and the act of it might even make you giggle. It's clear that you're the favorite choice of the day, so you might as well work the magic to the best of your ability, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.