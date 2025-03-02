4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On March 3, 2025

On March 3, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe when they open their hearts and let the goodness in. This is no time for skepticism today, especially for these zodiac signs that have had enough of that.

Astrologically, it's pretty easy to opt for positivity during the transit of Mercury in Aries, and thankfully, these four zodiac signs do just that. So, to receive blessings, we must show the universe that we are just as ready to give them.

Acts of kindness do wonders on days like this. Mercury in Aries is a quick messenger, and if the message is strong and based on love, it travels fast and is picked up by all who need to hear it.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on March 3, 2025:

1. Aries

With Mercury in Aries on March 3, you'll be in the right frame of mind to pick up on the blessings meant for you regarding universal gifts. You've meant to do something good for a while now, and it looks like this is your big day.

The day's blessing for you, Aries, comes in the impulse to just do it. Yes, that's right; no more excuses, no more wondering if it's the right timing. Mercury brings certainty in timing. The time to act is now.

Do yourself a favor and make March all about doing things. Don't worry so much about whether things are right or wrong because, in the long run, you know they are right. What's stopping you is fear. Fear leaves you alone during Mercury in Aries, so get out there and have fun!

2. Cancer

Now that we're in March, you want a blessing from the universe. You might feel as though it's already going along too fast. But then again, isn't that always the case, Cancer? Time has a way of getting out of hand, and during Mercury in Aries, you're going to realize that the moment is now.

And what to do at this moment? Well, first of all, the universe is blessing you with insight on March 3. What you wondered about is no longer up for being wondered about; it needs your active attention.

That means it's time to take the blessing and turn it into an action. No more wasting time, Cancer; you've wanted to be a part of it all for what feels like forever, so ... let's do this!

3. Libra

You've been waiting for a blessing from the universe. You know that you feel like the timing is right today and that whatever it is you want to speak about with that person, well, it's now or never. You want to do the right thing, and the transit of Mercury in Aries is telling you to go, go, go.

March 3 allows you to speak your truth, and that truth is what's going to set you free. You have never liked the feeling of withholding, especially when it comes to expressing your emotions to another person, and it looks like this is the day you get to.

Because of the transit, Mercury in Aries, you'll be fast and strong. You will get to the point, and your honesty will open the doors to a newer understanding of this relationship, which works beautifully for both parties.

4. Pisces

The universe sends a blessing your way on March 3. You are somewhat of a shy person when it comes to expressing yourself emotionally, and while you are still a highly emotional being, you'll find that getting a kick in the pants from a transit like Mercury in Aries does you good.

What this horoscope brings you, Pisces, is the confidence to say what you mean without looking back. Considering that Aries is involved, it's definitely about forceful will, but it's the kind of power that works for everyone.

You'll walk away from this prediction feeling blessed for having the courage to speak your mind and tell it like it is. The love you'll receive for your efforts will make everything worth the wait. This is a beautiful day in your Pisces world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.