Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 5, 2025 — The Moon Aligns With Uranus

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for February 5, 2025. On Wednesday, with the Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus in Taurus, any plans you’ve made might be suddenly upended.

This powerful alignment between the Moon and Uranus has a way of shaking things up and the potential to steer you in unexpected directions. So be mentally prepared for the unexpected, which may bring surprises and changes you didn’t see coming.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You've been hanging onto outdated ideas about money and possessions for too long — now's the time to shake things up. Whether it’s a shift in your income, the stuff you own, or how you value what you have, these changes challenge your old ways of thinking.

Your gut is powerful. It might initially feel unsettling, but this is the universe pushing you to grow. Ditch the old rules about "security" and make space for innovation. What’s on the other side of this? Freedom and abundance that’ll surprise you in all the best ways.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re on the brink of a personal revolution—this isn’t just a little makeover, it’s a full-on identity shift. Everything is up for reinvention, From how you dress to how you carry yourself. It’s time to smash through those old limits and rewrite the story of who you are.

Trust that embracing your unique self and ditching those tired old beliefs will unlock real growth and freedom. This is your moment to experiment with who you’re becoming, so throw out the fear of being too different or misunderstood — you’re on the right track.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Expect the floodgates to open within your inner world, and be ready to spill some truths over fiction. These revelations may hit hard, but they’re exactly what you need to get clear on what truly matters deep down. It’s intense, sure, but it’s also the perfect time to heal old scars and let go of the stuff weighing you down.

Don’t shy away from these moments of raw vulnerability; they’re your ticket to real growth. Listen to the whispers of your soul — they’re pushing you toward a wiser, more evolved version of yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re craving fresh connections, ones that match the new energy you’re stepping into. It might feel like a curveball, but these shifts in your social circle are exactly what you need to align with your evolving values.

Trust the pull toward new faces and ideas — they’re opening doors to opportunities that truly resonate with who you’re becoming. Be open to the unexpected because the people you meet now could offer perspectives and support to take your life in exciting new directions.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You feel the call to surrender yourself from the old grind and step into something that lights you up. Whether it’s a career shift, a bold new venture, or a creative leap, the universe throws opportunities that challenge everything you thought you knew about success.

It might feel risky, but the truth is this — on the other side is a life that feels more in tune with your purpose. Embrace the change; it’s guiding you toward a career that reflects who you truly are, not just what you’ve been told you should be.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re itching to step out from the old ways of thinking and dive into something that challenges everything you’ve been taught. This is your time to explore new philosophies, belief systems, and ways of learning that stretch your mind beyond the usual boundaries.

It might initially feel a little unsettling but know that these unfamiliar paths will bring powerful insights that shift your view of reality.

These cosmic messages will guide you toward a deeper sense of purpose and clarity, so be open to fresh perspectives — because they have the potential to expand your world in ways you never imagined.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This cosmic phase is shaking up everything you thought you knew about intimacy, control, and connection. Dig deeper and explore more transformative ways of relating that give you the emotional freedom you’ve been yearning for.

Let go of those old patterns that no longer serve you and redefine what commitment means on your terms. These divine clues are guiding you toward more authentic, empowered connections that resonate with who you truly are.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Challenge everything you’ve been told about relationships—romantic, familial, or even friendships. Let go of those old agreements and be bold in seeking new, unconventional ways of connecting that bring more freedom and authenticity.

This is your chance for a full reinvention, especially in how you bond and connect to people in your life. Are there any relationships in your life that feel restrictive or out of alignment with who you are today, and how can you navigate them with honesty and openness?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might feel a strong desire to experiment with new work methods, self-care routines, or ways of structuring your time that improve your overall efficiency and well-being.

While change might feel daunting, it’s an opportunity to break free from stagnant habits and integrate a more dynamic, fulfilling lifestyle. Stay open to experimentation and believe that these changes will ultimately enhance your productivity and sense of balance.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Anything that pushes you beyond your usual boundaries is a sign to lean in — these moments aren’t just refreshing; they’re designed to bring you deeper joy and fulfillment.

Let yourself explore new creative possibilities without hesitation, and know that stepping away from the ordinary is the key to unlocking a new world of exciting opportunities. This is your chance to reignite that spark and bring something amazing to life.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Whether it’s redecorating your space, shifting family dynamics, or embracing unconventional living arrangements, the energy of this transit encourages you to have faith that these changes are leading you toward greater emotional freedom and comfort.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with new ways of nurturing your sense of home and security. In what ways can you experiment with creating a home environment that nurtures your emotional well-being, even if it feels unfamiliar or risky?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been urged to step away from those old, tired communication patterns that no longer serve you. It’s the hour to start speaking and expressing yourself in ways that feel more authentic and aligned with who you truly are.

This is especially true regarding your closest relationships — whether it’s with friends, neighbors, or colleagues. You may desire deeper and more meaningful exchanges reflecting your thoughts, feelings, and inner knowings. It’s not about fitting into old molds or saying what’s expected but about honesty.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.