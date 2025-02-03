What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 4, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We experience some swift changes in our astrology on February 4, 2025. Each zodiac sign's daily tarot reading provides insight into the energy shift from Jupiter stationing direct and Venus entering Aries.

With these two changes happening in our horoscope, the tarot is bound to have something to say. We draw the Ace of Wands, in reverse for Tuesday. We may experience intense emotions about our dreams being put on hold at this time of the year. As a result, we need to exercise caution regarding our work. Don't rush. Take your time, pay attention to the details and do things the right way the first time you try.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot has in store for you on Tuesday, February 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

To solve a problem, you need to know what you want and how you feel. Today, you can have a clear mind. Remove distractions from your life and avoid thinking about the things that cause you to deviate from your agenda.

Time often flies when you are busy doing things you ought to put off until you have free time. Remain hyper-focused and diligent.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Are you looking or in a relationship, hoping things will work out for the good? Love and trust.

You have a beautiful union unfolding before you right now. There's a meeting of the minds and hearts, which could signify true love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Be clear and forthright about your intentions, Gemini. Say what you need to say, but remember not to say it in a way that's hard to follow. Take breaks when communicating.

Ask questions and allow others to weigh in and share their thoughts with you. Conversation is a two-way street.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Do you need something fun or new to do? Getting stuck in a rut and doing the same old thing is easy. Repetitive activities can dull your mind and cause you to think that there's nothing to look forward to.

There may be a lack of hope that starts to sink in. To rekindle that spark and zest for life, try something new. Break the routine and introduce something to create a new experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Be brave and strong, Leo. You have a lot of courage inside of you. You may feel less than capable when doing something foreign to you.

But, the day's message is to stay strong and don't waiver when life gets tough. You'll be able to rise to the occasion, even if it feels like you are in over your head.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

The time for change is now. Change has a funny way of introducing itself to you at the most inconvenient moment; however, if you are looking forward to it and embrace the idea, you might like it.

Resisting change can make the process less enjoyable for you. So, try to see it as it is meant to be viewed: a beautiful experience unfolding before you

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings happen. Even when you imagine a situation will last forever, things about the experience stop and evolve into a new flow.

Today, view your entire experience as a continuation of growth and fluctuating experiences. When you lose the belief that all things must remain the same, you view yoru circumstances differently.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A dream comes true for you. This may be a thing you've waited for for a very long time, but look, Scorpio. It happened when the timing was right. It's not necessary when you thought it would. Waiting teaches patience, and sometimes when you have to wait longer than you thought, you learn endurance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Today may be one of those days where going out and doing things you love is best-suited solo. You might wish or miss not having your friend with you, but being alone is also good.

Dating yourself and having a nice solo outing can be great for your soul. It provides you a chance to think quietly while catching up on errands and no distractions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Why do you suppose it's hard to remain committed to a goal or someone you were close to? You may feel a waning sense of intimacy or purpose in a situation.

You may find that you're unable to attack yourself to their values or vision. When you begin to feel disconnected, consider your motives. Ask yourself if yours aligns with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Life gets very busy, and when you have too much on your plate, you may feel less intuitive.

Intuition is excellent for figuring out a person's motives or learning the direction you should take in your life or career. One style may work better for you. Don't give up hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The betrayal or fear of being hurt is finally coming to an end. You've grown exponentially over the last year, and it shows. The younger you feel ready to assume your role in life. Embrace it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.