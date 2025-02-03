5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On February 4, 2025

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. With the Taurus Moon square Mercury in Aquarius, you may feel a deep need to be more forward-thinking while also wishing to feel safe and secure in the process. Some may call that laughable, but it will be more of an intellectual dilemma: creating change without destroying your mental peace. If that sounds impossible, it's not. It's only difficult because of the square aspect.

February 4 is also a big day for cosmic shifts. We have Venus waltzing into Aries and beginning a new zodiac cycle, and Jupiter retrograde ending, giving way to Jupiter direct in Gemini. With so much going on, be mindful so you can surf the waves instead of getting pulled under. You have the power within you if only you believe. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on Tuesday.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on February 4, 2025:

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 10 p.m.

Libra, your (very good) horoscope on Tuesday is all about love and the beauty of life! Lean into this, and you will rejuvenate your soul and find inspiration. Venus in Aries is here to support your growth and bring you curiosities to engage. You will also do well if you map out the next few weeks of your life (or the next quarter) so you are clear-headed even on the days when the cosmic currents pull on your emotions. Mind mapping is a powerful tool for this.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 7 - 8 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Tuesday is really good. February 4 is all about loving people exactly where they are and not requiring them to deserve your love by changing themselves. Venus in Aries is in your corner, encouraging this growth because when you look at life from this lens, you shall find your soul tribe right away. This also means you shouldn't turn a person into a project because it will be a lesson in futility. Aries energy doesn't waste its time.

Now's also a good day to pledge to uphold your honor, respect, and self-esteem. This won't make you a narcissist — that's a completely different pathological thing. But it will help you set better boundaries and protect yourself.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3 - 4 p.m.

Sagittarius, Tuesday brings a really good horoscope your way. Unleash your creativity and inner child! True genius will emerge when you play, include some wild ideas that astound you first and then reveal the gold hiding within. Sun in Aquarius is in your corner to help with this. You will also do well if you are creative about recreation and relaxation. Purposeless fun was never so good!

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Libra

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 5 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about being studious and seeking hidden knowledge and greater depths in what you currently consider an expertise. Uranus retrograde in Taurus is here to help you get to the next level and blow the competition out of the water.

But you must be willing to invest in more knowledge before that's possible, whether through conventional means like higher education or unconventional means like reading more books, attending conferences, and online courses. The psychology of colors is also highlighted for you. So, pay attention to colors that make you feel good and add more to your life. Dancing will do wonders for you!

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 7 a.m./p.m.

Aries, divine timing is at play in your horoscope on Tuesday — and it leads to a very good day. The building blocks are deeply tied to the currents of the Moon. Since it's Moon in Taurus, you may feel a bit strange whenever you step out of your comfort zone to build more security and stability for yourself, but stick with it. You are also encouraged to get active and have fun in the latter half of the day. Handball, basketball, tennis, and volleyball are good options as they make you more mindful.

