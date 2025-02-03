Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025 is a day that will see loneliness come to an end for three zodiac signs. It turns out our feelings of isolation were transient and on their way out the door. We are talking about loneliness, and during Venus in Aries, there's no room for it in our lives.

Three zodiac signs have been living lonely lives for what feels like a very long time, but after a certain point, the upkeep of such loneliness feels almost ... insincere. Are we really that lonely? That's the question that gets an honest answer on February 4.

Is it possible to get used to loneliness, so much so that we forget what it's like to not be lonely? Yes, it's very possible, but it's also just as possible to leave that loneliness behind. And with the transit of Venus in Aries in our cosmic skies, we're golden in terms of saying bye-bye to that state of mind.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on February 4, 2025:

1. Taurus

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You are particularly open to Venus transits, Taurus, and so when this day presents you with Venus in Aries; you'll see that not only do you feel perceptive, but you feel less lonely, which, for you, is saying a lot at this point in your life.

February 4 gives you a choice: you can continue as you've been going, feeling less than your usual self, or you can put in that concerted effort toward getting yourself out of that dull funk. Hey, you are usually the life of the party, and Venus in Aries may book you a return to that way of being.

Venus in Aries is strong; make no mistake. This transit has us looking at what is important in our lives and how self-love rules during this season. Self-love will get you back into the limelight again, and you will do this successfully on February 4, 2025.

2. Virgo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

If you've been feeling lonely these days, it's only because you've placed too much attention on the absence of a certain friend of yours. It's your way of dealing with things, and while you know that your separation is only one of words, the love is still there, and on this day, you'll be able to tap into that love

During Venus in Aries, you've got a very strong sense of self-preservation; you don't want to feel lonely, and you know that it's possible to get yourself out of this down feeling. This day comes with pleasant memories that can lift you and return you to the brightness of the day.

Venus in Aries shows you that not only are you not all alone in this, but that your friend or acquaintance is merely doing what they have to do and that it's not personal. You'll be alright, Virgo; trust in that.

3. Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You may not feel lonely during this time, but you are just starting to get used to something new, and that might be at the heart of what you, as a Sagittarius, call loneliness. You know you'll get past it, but it feels like you need help right now.

Fortunately, during a transit like Venus in Aries, you'll find that you attract friendly people, even new people, strangers, who want to be there for you. You are kind and friendly, and this helps you attract new friendships.

During Venus in Aries, your charismatic nature comes to your rescue. While you may feel all alone sometimes, you also know that this ends part of the big picture. This, too, shall pass, and you are quite confident in that knowledge.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.