The One-Card Tarotscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 2, 2025

Here's each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for February 2, 2025. How might the Aries Moon impact your card reading for the day?

The Ace of Swords is the tarot card for all zodiac signs on Sunday. It reveals the potential for powerful growth. Do you give yours away or do you work hard to keep your power and channel it effectively?

Sunday sets the stage for significant change and action. If you have something important you need to do this upcoming week, Sunday is ideal to lay the groundwork and prepare. Now, let's see what else is in store for us.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Sunday, February 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You may be entering a season that requires you to think on your toes, Aries. However, this can mean exciting things for you on a creative level!

You may be in the process of launching a promising new venture. Just remember that often, launching can be hard at first before things feel easier to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Have no doubt, Taurus, what you put in is what you will get out. While you may not see the rewards immediately, how you show up for yourself and others will pay off. This is a wonderful time to nurture your long-term pursuits, being assured by that truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

What are your life goals? You are growing, Gemini. This is an amazing time to take the lessons from your past and put them into practice to live a life full of beauty.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The best is yet to come, Cancer. You are about to enter a period marked by happiness. This is a beautiful time to foster contentment and gratitude while staying ambitious about the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Although you may have had to climb up the ladder to get where you are, you are building an esteemed position in your career, Leo. As a result of your labor, you may feel connected with your community and respected by others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, what you see and experience in the present moment doesn't account for all that is possible. Even after you reach a rough patch, a hopeful and victorious future may be ahead.

This is a great time to walk with your long-term goals and potential in mind instead of relying on quick gratification.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

The tides are turning in your favor, Libra. Things are about to get even better for you from career to love! You may be on the bend if you felt like you were experiencing bad luck recently. Additionally, you may experience a breakthrough from a problem.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

If nothing changes, nothing changes, Scorpio. While change can be scary, it often can position you in the best place for growth and advancement. This is a wonderful time not to frown on unfamiliarity but seize it for all it is.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Setbacks and failures aren't definitive, Sagittarius. This means that a bad moment doesn't make you a bad person.

You are preparing to embrace the new, and getting there may require practicing acceptance and self-forgiveness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling a creative block or stump on inspiration, Capricorn? While this can be frustrating, it may be best to remain patient.

After all, nothing in nature blooms all year. This is a good time to take the break your mind and muse may need and come back twice as strong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Aquarius, be aware that you don't try to force something that isn't meant to be.

Don't set unrealistic expectations, but remain open-minded about what a situation means.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Don't be too afraid to lose what you have that you cannot accept anything new, Pisces.

A hand squeezed shut prevents nothing from getting out but also from getting in; protective mechanisms can sometimes cause more harm than good. Don't be afraid to open your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.