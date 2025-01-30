Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For January 31

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for January 31, 2025, brings insight and wisdom to a day where irritability could be on the horizon due to a meeting between the Moon and Saturn in the sign of Pisces. Pisces rules hidden enemies, the end of matters, yet we find some good in the madness by reframing our thoughts. Saturn brings structure into our lives, and when the Moon feels wayward, it can give it some purpose to get things done.

Today's Moon in Pisces also points us to the Moon tarot card, which indicates the potential for misleading information to seep into our minds. When you feel confused or unsure about something, stop and do the work of Saturn. Ask hard questions. Let others give you input, even if it's tough to listen to or painful. Be willing to separate the challenge from the noise and see how things work out better than you had originally expected.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, January 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

What do you need to be successful, Aries? This week, the path to success at work or in your personal life may feel like an uphill climb.

However, don't quit when the journey feels difficult or more challenging than usual. You can't reach great things if you don't out grow lesser paths that you were on before. Aiming higher means you have to stretch your capacity to get there.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

In what area of life do you appear wiser than anyone else? You may find it's much easier not to open up to avoid conflict or being interpreted as bossy by others.

However, the world needs more wisdom. Don't be a knowledge gatekeeper. Share your knowledge abundantly.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A relationship will improve for you, Gemini. A beautiful connection of mutual understanding, trust and faithfulness is on the horizon.

Even if you're in a relationship now, anticipate that things will grow in the right direction.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Imagine a world where your friends are there for you, and you are there for them. It's not hard to do, but it requires time and effort. Are you busy? Do you feel like you have no room to make time for fun?

Rethink. Friendships are gifts; they can be your soul's need more than a want. Open the door to experience the opportunity and search for it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Are you worried something may happen that you didn't plan? An unintended mishap can take place at the most inopportune time.

A traffic jam can cause you to be late for an appointment or report to work. A tech problem can create issues with getting on time to a Zoom call. Be flexible. Find solutions when things happen. Show your smarts.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

People sometimes hide things about their personalities and character out of fear. Do you wonder if a person is being ingenuine? Do you feel like there's an area where honesty isn't being provided fully?

Rather than post a question online anonymously or ask others, be direct and ask your person. Perhaps they have an answer, and this could be a learning process for you both.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Did you observe something that broke your heart? You may see something online that makes you feel sad or uncomfortable.

You may find that avoiding being online this week for a change is much better. Try to replace your mobile device for more pleasant activities. Read a book. Listen to music. Have an in-person date night with a friend.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Do you feel ready to take on the world? When you're so anxious and ready to get started, you may pursue an endeavor without checking the details or seeing what's involved.

Pause for practicality sake. Heed other people's warnings when they give them. Ask questions. Get the details. Be sure you know what's involved so you can prepare.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Do you need to take a step back and regroup? You may need to pause and hold off on some activities involving your talents and skills.

Do you want to learn how to do something better? Perhaps decline when you feel better suited to working independently until you have perfected your craft.

Sometimes, it's good to learn as you go; other times, saving face and avoiding a problem when you feel over your head is better.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Not all change is good. It's easy to think that all progress is a step forward, but traditional and old-fashioned ways can be superior and better than the new.

Consider all sides. Don't allow yoruself to be dismissive of one style until you've considered the opportunities and risks of both.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your heart and let your inner light lead. There's a time and place for feminine energy.

Do you feel better at listening to your heart than your mind? It could be best in some scenarios, particularly involving spiritual matters or situations involving love and the heart.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient, Pisces. Have a little grace for yourself. You may wonder if you'll miss out if you don't hurry toward a goal or do something now.

Things take the time that they take to accomplish by design. You don't need to feel pressured to skip a few steps if you sense the process requires all of them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.