What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 30, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for January 30, 2025, brings insight and wisdom to your day. Find out what the stars have in store for you as Uranus turns direct.

One of the most chaotic planets directing its energy outward can have a powerful effect on our lives. Uranus may bring sudden changes into your life including wealth-building through owning property, including investments in luxury items. What else might this mean for your zodiac sign on Thursday? Let's find out.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Luck you, Aries. Love is on the horizon. A relationship will improve and reveal a hidden ember of passion and adoration.

Make room for it. Do not worry that an intimate bond with someone special won't happen for you. It will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You don't need to depend on others when you have powerfully established yourself. Today is about setting a firm financial foundation for you and the ones you love.

Do you need to save, invest or pay off debt? Consider the overall picture and be strategic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Sticking to a difficult task may not be easy; however, you can do it. You may be super close to your final goal.

If you have considered quitting now or giving up, don't. You don't want to miss out on what's coming to you and watch it go to someone else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal hurts, and it doesn't have to be a significant slight. It can be as small as someone not doing what they said they would do or letting you down by how they reacted.

Today's mantra is forgiveness. Let go of the pain and sorrow since the person who you hurt long-term is yourself when you nurse a grudge for too long.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Chin up, Leo. What do you need to give your confidence a boost? What makes you feel like you can take on the world even on a bad day?

Play your favorite song or speak to a cheerful friend who always knows what to say to you. Let worry take a back seat. Today, strive to be your most powerful self. The world is waiting for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

No more waiting for others to figure out what they want to do or when. You're ready to take your time and regain control over your day. This may be one of those moments where you have to set superior boundaries.

Should you notice your schedule going in the wrong direct due to how others act, reclaim it. Decide how you will spend your time and start going forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems may present themselves to you unexpectedly. You may find that it's super inconvenient to deal with an unplanned or unexpected situation.

This tarot card lets you know that the stress will be short-lived. Don't let it claim your mind or derail your feelings about an opportunity you're involved in. Things happen. This, too, shall pass.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Conflicts can breakup even the closest of friends if not handled well. Be careful with your worlds, Scorpio. You may feel very tempted to say hurtful things when angered.

Instead, temper yourself. Think before speaking. You may be lulled into believing that speaking is the ultimate power; but sometimes it's not what you say but what you hold back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Are you ready to come back out to society? Did you need to take a break from the world and go off social media? Pursuing your inner voice or introspection can become a lifestyle of isolation if you remain away from social life for too long.

Come out and join others. Become part of the conversation. Let your thoughts be known. Share your wisdom with others and make a difference in your part of the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A new beginning is on the horizon. Are you ready for a fresh start? Wipe the slate clean. Don't let naysayers tell you that you can't ever change.

You can. You can find new ways to do old things. Be innovative. You won't know how well something will work out for you until you try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

How creative are you? How artistic do you like to be? You may learn something new about yourself through the arts, play or create a craft you can gift to a friend.

Why not visit a craft store to find a simple project? Prefer to support local artists? Check out a hobby or thrift store that consigns to discover some artwork you want to bring home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Who do you surround yourself with? Your friendships are ideally supportive and caring.

Today, aim to be around the types of people who uplift your spirit and give you a feeling of comfort, peacefulness and familiarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.