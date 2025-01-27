Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 28 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

What will each zodiac sign's love horoscope predict for relationships beginning January 28, 2025, by zodiac sign? As the Moon shifts into free-spirited Aquarius on Tuesday, January 28, honor your feelings for freedom and create a love that speaks to your originality.

The Moon in Aquarius heightens your desire to balance your independence with working together as partners. This energy will affect your emotional body, creating the need to listen to your feelings rather than succumbing to frustration because you aren’t.

Advertisement

In relationships, you can achieve greater balance and release fears involving commitment. A unique energy at play today inspires you to believe you can create any relationship you wish if it aligns with your inner truth.

While the Moon is in Aquarius, it’s important to focus on expressing your authentic self through conversations and your choices. Invest in yourself and your relationship, recognizing that you will never have to sacrifice your dreams to make a relationship work. Embrace your independence, speak confidently, and let yourself be led by the universe so you can experience all that love truly is.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on January 28, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will have a newfound desire for independence, dear Aries. While you will want to be mindful of this if you are in an existing relationship, this can help you to focus on yourself and your life. You don’t need to change who you are to be loved.

When you embrace the love you have for yourself, you will attract someone who will love you for you. While the Moon is in Aquarius, you will be drawn to new and powerful connections that will help you realize that the people who are meant to love you will.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in your intuition today, sweet Taurus. You may receive some sudden new ideas today that seem incredibly unexpected. This will relate to changes you want to make in your current relationship or how to move forward with your romantic life.

You may feel like these ideas are crazy or are seen that way by your partner, but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong.

Try to trust in your intuition today, as these ideas will help you create a loving and consistent relationship.

You may have to take time to get your current partner on board, but don’t give up, as this could completely change the path of your relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of living too in the moment, Gemini. The Aquarius Moon will inspire you to explore the great unknown and new romantic connections. However, if you’re in a relationship, you want to ensure you’re not getting swept up in something you will regret.

The energy of Aquarius naturally makes you independent, but it can also lead you to forget about any future consequences of your choices. You can have excitement and a new beginning in your current relationship; you just must involve your partner in your dreams.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t sacrifice your long-term dreams, dear Cancer. You will be guided to embrace your deeper desires for intimacy in a relationship.

While this can help you in a new connection or repair an existing one, it may make you sacrifice your dreams. Be sure you’re not just accepting what you can get physically from a partner instead of honoring the genuine connection you seek.

Take time to get to know someone if you’re new or reconnecting with your partner. Physical intimacy is an important part of a connection, but no relationship can be based on it.

Building a genuine connection will let you know you’re truly valued in your relationship instead of heartbroken.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest your energy into the love you want to receive, dearest Leo. The Moon in Aquarius will highlight your house of relationships, making this a powerful time in your connection.

Use this as a chance to clear the air, solve any challenges or heal a recent separation. Just be mindful of over-promising.

You naturally have an independent spirit, and because of this, you need a partner who can give you the space you need. However, the current energy may make you over-promise or change yourself to maintain a connection.

Invest your energy into loving yourself and recognize that the right person will never ask you to change who you are.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what it takes to feel your best, beautiful Virgo. You are enjoying an incredible time in your life, where romantic and professional matters are all going well. As positive as this is, you may feel depleted and run down.

The Aquarius Moon will help you care for yourself in the ways you need and rest. You may have to turn down some social invitations, but this is a wonderful time to focus on feeling like your best self.

You should involve your partner in this, which could help both realize the importance of prioritizing your well-being and learning the art of saying no.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Enjoy the life you live, dear Libra. You are entering an incredibly social and vibrant time in your life; you need to ensure you’re not holding yourself back. If you’re single, consider going out with friends, as the energy could help you attract a new love into your life.

Because of the creative and joyful energy, think about ways to infuse new experiences into an existing connection. Although you may still be working through some serious matters in your relationship, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your life now.

Living the life you want doesn’t begin because of some external factor, but in deciding to follow your happiness.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create the space you need to thrive, Scorpio. With so much focus on your house of home and family, there may also be a greater emphasis on your healing.

Be sure you’re not giving too much of yourself to the dreams of others and creating the space you need to prioritize yourself. Boundaries like being gentle with yourself may be incredibly important during this time.

While you crave deep connections in your life, you’re also starting to see that you can’t make decisions because of anyone else but yourself.

Focus on what you need to feel free to cultivate the life you genuinely want and give yourself the love you’ve always needed.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing ever changes unless you change it, sweet Sagittarius. Although you have a deep emotional capacity for empathy and love, you tend to avoid situations that require vulnerability.

Most of the challenges you’ve experienced in your romantic life are because you don’t allow yourself to express your emotional truth. But nothing is gained by withholding your feelings or trying to play it safe.

If you genuinely want to break the pattern of relationships in your life, you must start being forthcoming with your feelings. Don’t be afraid to tell someone you love them, as speaking the truth can help create your desired relationship.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Ease into a time of emotional fulfillment, Capricorn. So much of the current energy directs you toward reflecting on the value of your relationship or that special person in your life.

This doesn’t mean other areas of your life must suffer, but only that you’re working to create better balance.

Focusing on your emotional needs, you will also better understand your priorities and the need to change your life. This is the perfect day to surprise your partner with an evening out or a romantic love letter.

If you’re newly dating, don’t hold back from letting them know how interested you are. When you can focus on your emotional needs, you create space to receive what you genuinely need.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make the most of your head and heart being on the same page, dear Aquarius. So often, you are ten steps before the present moment and can see each scenario's outcome.

This can cause you to overthink or push away romantic offers because you fear having your worst fears come true. With the Moon in Aquarius, you will feel confident as your head and heart are on the same page.

This means that what you want will align with what you need. Let this truth lead you forward instead of becoming dismayed by all the possible outcomes; trust in your heart to know what’s best for you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not always easy to heal a relationship, but it is worth it, sweet Pisces. Because of your sensitive nature, you feel the pain of heartbreak deeply. This can lead you to close doors on relationships out of pain and not necessarily what’s in your best interest.

As the Moon moves into Aquarius, though, you will be drawn to hold space for what feels uncomfortable as you’re guided to heal a relationship in your life. You can still honor what you’re worth but try to remember that no one is perfect, which means no relationship is perfect either.

By listening to your intuition and being open to resolution, you can heal this connection and become stronger together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.