Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 27, 2025 — The Moon Opposes Mars

Today, the Moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer retrograde, urging you to balance practicality with the desire to elevate your ambitions. However, there may be moments of inhibition and uncertainty.

Trust your intuition to guide you in knowing when it's the right time to pause, move forward, or shift direction.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Check in with how your foundations give you freedom or if they feel stifling your creative agency.

Sometimes, we need to be disciplined and consistent with our plans, but if they are no longer producing similar results, we know that an adjustment is needed somewhere.

It doesn’t have to be difficult; make it a game as you figure out new solutions. Put on your lab coat and get your alchemy equipment on your desk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel a little impulsive today like there's this strong pull to dive into new spaces or make sudden moves. It’s easy to feel restless like you need to break free from the usual or chase after fresh experiences.

But before you jump into anything, take a moment to check in with yourself. Ask, what’s driving this urge? Are you moving toward something that aligns with your long-term goals, or is it more about escaping something?

It’s okay to want change, but ensuring it’s the right kind of change for you will help you stay on track.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may have random thoughts that trigger impulsive behavior that may take you by surprise. You may be more distracted than usual, as your mind is unusually stimulated during this time.

You might even feel like you’re ready to tackle some old tasks you may have put to the side, but you know you’ll feel much better if you just tick the mundane tasks off.

What are the first steps you can take to begin tackling one of these old tasks? Break it down into small, manageable actions. How can you make the starting point less daunting?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to step outside your cocoon, even if you have made the coziest bed den and homemade snacks. You’ll likely want to be here, there, and everywhere; do your best to keep up with your feet.

Before you decide on a new plan of action for your goals, give yourself a chance to experiment, as you could have a breakthrough moment that could change the game and make you believe that it’s not about how hard you work.

It’s actually how much efficiency and innovation you can infuse into it. Your instincts are crystal clear; don’t doubt them now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your inner rebel might break out of old traditions and rules in your workplace that you feel are stifling your growth.

Now, I’m not saying that it’s a good idea to send out a company global email stating how much you disagree with their working ethics, but I will say that if you feel that it’s time to let your voice be heard, then do it with some integrity and style.

Don’t let anyone back you into a corner, but beware of the risks involved. Do it with your eyes wide open.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a remarkable ability to take an idea, even one that starts as a simple sketch or fleeting thought, and turn it into something concrete and tangible.

It’s as if you have a natural gift for bridging creativity with practicality. Where others might see a vision that feels too abstract or unattainable, you instinctively know how to ground it. Today is the perfect day to bring that vision to life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Did you know that you can channel rage and anger into something productive? If you’ve felt some rage bubble underneath the surface, don’t just sit and stew in it; use it.

Emotional mastery can help you alchemize even the most volcanic or uncomfortable feelings if you put some effort into finding your center.

Take some deep breaths and locate where you may feel these uncomfortable emotions. Pick a creative medium and make some art out of it, or if the art supply store is too far, let your journal be your safe space.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Watch out for your inner critic today, especially regarding your faith. It may undermine your belief in yourself or, in the process, plant seeds of doubt where trust is most needed.

Be mindful of those critical voices and recognize them for what they are — temporary distractions. When you notice your inner critic trying to undermine your faith, what are the doubts or fears it tries to plant?

How can you compassionately respond to these voices and reaffirm your trust in yourself and the process?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Remember, you get to decide what holds value in your life. It's not about conforming to external expectations or measuring your worth by others' standards. You have the power to define your worth, your priorities, and your boundaries.

Making your own rules means embracing your individuality and trusting your instincts. It’s about knowing that what truly matters to you — your creativity, peace of mind, or relationships —deserves your full attention.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Whatever you do today, remember you’re a goddess incarnated and place pleasure and joy on your altar.

Don’t give to work more than it demands, as something timeless needs some tending. This timelessness is how you connect to your body and your senses.

Build trust with your body, and make some space and silence in your life for it to speak back to you. The wisdom is in the subtlety and the mystery woven into your senses. Let go of the questioning of the mind and be here now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your cool, logical mind may be thrown off course, which is a good thing. It’s time to get into your heart so that you can master your other instinctual senses to unlock new ways of being in the world.

You might feel a call coming from inside the house to work on a passion project that fell by the wayside. Either way, take advantage of the insights you may receive, which can help you heighten your creative impulses.

How can you incorporate mindfulness or body awareness practices into your daily routine to better tune in to your body’s signals?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How do you allow your voice to be heard in the room? There are so many ways we censor our voices out of fear of social exclusion or feeling like our ideas are a bit too unconventional to be understood.

The cosmic energies ask you to be brave to let your words be visible in the world today, as it could change someone's outlook on the world, and when you do, your people, your soulful kinfolk, can find you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.