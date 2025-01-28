5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 29, 2025

We have a powerful day ahead of us on January 29, 2025. Not only will billions of people celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, but we also have a brilliant New Moon a few days after a stellium of planets lined the sky. Five zodiac signs will enjoy the powerful energy of this cosmic influence in their horoscopes on Wednesday. They are: Taurus, Virgo, Aries, Leo, and Pisces.

The Moon will trine Jupiter, so if you want to grow your life in an incredible way, now is the time to plan change the status quo. Jupiter retrograde in Gemini encourages inner growth, so find novel ways to do what you've done; you can network and be friendly, but prepare yourself to go beyond and do more.

Sometimes, you won't know what you love until you make certain life-changing decisions. Overall, there may be a lightbulb moment for everyone at this time. Whether you apply new thinking to your career, personal life, or just an outfit choice, you will find inspiration in both futuristic spaces and retro arenas.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 29, 2025:

1. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Wednesday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 11 a.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about the way you move your body and dance through life, maybe literally! New Moon in Aquarius is here to break conditioned patterns that block the fun and tell you that you are not allowed to do something because of your age, gender, financial status, and so on. It's never weird to let your inner child out!

Add some beauty to your home and work space with flowers on this day. Bright ones will bring out your inner glow, but choose the kind that resonates within. A swanky flower vase will just bring everything together beautifully!

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Wednesday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 - 3 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about trusting the cosmic flow of energies and knowing that what's meant for you will be here when the time is right. You are being influenced by the South Node right now just as much as Venus in Pisces. It's all about the divine timing.

If possible, gather your best friends and go to an art gallery for some wine and chat about visual culture. Your partner counts too and so does going solo. It's all about experience and transcendence.

3. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Wednesday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about what you know and the gaps in knowledge that need to be filled. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus lighting the way for you, unexpected sources will give you ideas about gathering these missing links. So be mindful and keep your ears open!

You are also encouraged to chat with your grandparents and the elders in your family about life, love, and anything else you feel comfortable talking about. Listen more and ask lots of questions. You will gather a ton of knowledge this way, too.

4. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Wednesday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Monday is all about the hidden charm in your heart and your ability to make friends wherever you go ... even if they are unconventional. Jupiter retrograde in Gemini brings you more opportunities to grow as long as you are willing to continue to embrace the weird and wonderful. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" may be just the movie to watch to get you in the right spirit!

Now's also the time to be a bit retro and listen to old romantic songs and music if you have a record player, that's even better! And the same goes for an old Walkman with boxes of mixed tapes.

5. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

Pisces, the energy on Wednesday is all about doing something fun and groundbreaking without causing chaos in the collective. It's the kind that brings the fun back to the mix, especially since it's a New Moon day! But you are being influenced more by Jupiter retrograde in Gemini now, so doing this will bring you odd experiences, new opportunities, and some weird new friends ... all of which will create something beautiful in the future for you.

Watch the sunset later in the evening to let your nostalgic side come out. A bit of romance won't hurt, so call your partner to enjoy it with you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.