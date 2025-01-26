5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 27, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience powerful horoscopes on January 27, 2025. Monday brings something special to Aries, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer, thanks to the Moon, Saturn, and Mercury.

Since the Moon is harmonizing with Saturn, do something practical and effective to improve your quality of life and emotional landscape. For example, if you spend a ton of time watering plants at home, how about installing a sprinkler system to make the task easier? The same can be applied to work, raising children, and other areas of life. When the Moon in Capricorn and Saturn in Pisces come together, the blend is pretty unique and motivating.

Advertisement

January 27 Mercury will enter Aquarius here and, thus, create a new dynamic for how the collective addresses change, problems, and solutions. There will be rapid transformations and quickness in the air. Watch out for some of it rubbing off in the most unexpected places.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 27, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday is all about doing something big and bold, so you start the week on a powerful note! With Sun in Aquarius in your corner, you can set trends and make ripples wherever you choose. So focus, direct, and go, go, go!

Hype yourself with good music on this day to keep this energy flowing. A blood-pumping playlist is just what you need. Gymming is not necessary, but cool for added firepower.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Monday urges you to be easy and seek out sweet experiences ... even if it feels strange to you or makes certain conditioned beliefs rear their heads. With Mars retrograde in Cancer here for you, it's time to let go of self-sabotage that prevents you from enjoying life without constant perfectionism ruining everything. Baby steps are called for here for the best results.

Advertisement

You will also do well if you light some incense or scented candles in the second half of the day and allow yourself to wind down slowly before bedtime.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Virgo

Advertisement

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday is all about the masks you wear in public vs. who you are at home and in private. You have Mars retrograde in Cancer here to cheer you on to create the distinctions because you don't owe anyone total access to your private life and/or thought processes. Sometimes, these masks are precisely what you need to set the right boundaries and strengthen those self-esteem muscles.

Now's also the perfect time to make a wish on candle fire so you can bring it to life. A white or yellow beeswax candle is best for this ... as long as they are sourced from local beekeeping farms and small businesses focused on nurturing nature and its cycles.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 5 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday is about trusting the flow of life all around you and within you (more so if you are pregnant). With Venus in Pisces in your corner, you will unlock your inner beauty without needing external validation when you tap into this. You are beautiful!

Advertisement

Now's also the time to stretch your manifestation muscles and do candle magic. Green candles are perfect for this as they will help you tune into your earth sign energy as you focus on your intentions and wishes.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 7 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday is all about trusting the flow of life in the cosmos and realizing that you deserve to carve out a unique space for yourself without anyone trying to steal it or tear it away from you. Mars retrograde in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces are here to light the fire in your soul in understated, groundbreaking, and creative ways. Keep a notepad handy to jot down the ideas!

Also, make time for some funny “television” on this day. For most intents and purposes, this will be a streaming service or scrolling through social media skits. Laughter is the best medicine!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.