4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On January 27, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on January 27, 2025. What we desire is starting to feel real to us. On Monday, for people born with planets in Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs, this day is going to be quite the revelation. We may get over something that has held on to us for too long, or perhaps, we decide that it's simply time.

For these three zodiac signs who receive such a special gift from the universe, the horoscope charts mention the astrological transit of Mercury in Aquarius. It's all about time with Mercury, and when this planet enters Aquarius, we're looking at how fast a dream can come true.

Aquarius rules dreams and the astral plane, so what we can gather today, is that the universe has set it up in such a way that we can take a dream and make it into a wonderful and inspiring reality.

Four zodiac signs receive a special message from the universe on January 27, 2025:

1. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

During Mercury in Aquarius, you feel one hundred percent ready to make a dream come true for yourself. You feel as though the universe is giving you a special gift by backing you up and that the timing couldn't be better. You feel as though this is Day One of the rest of your life.

There's a feeling of support going on, and you want to strike while the iron is hot, so to speak. That Mercury energy ignites your creative spirit and Aquarius helps you to believe in yourself and the dream you wish to keep alive.

You cannot be shaken on Monday, January 27, and this is how the universe gifts you; you are on your way towards doing something great and no self-doubt or outside criticism can stop your momentum.

2. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

What you might consider to be a special gift, care of the universe, on January 27, is the gift of self-confidence and the ability to see past the opinions and suggestions of others. Sure, it's good to be open to what others think ... but if you know what you want, as you do, Scorpio, it's best to stick with your navigation skills.

Because you've got this lovely Mercury in Aquarius transit, you may feel as if the skies have opened up for you and you are only now starting to see that what you want is possible. This is encouraging and inspiring.

This day is filled with the light of hope and the notion that good intentions can take you a long way, Scorpio. You feel as if you are not alone, that the universe is now fully on your side and this allows you to feel safe, secure, and ready for what may come.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You feel as if you have a good sense of when to make the right moves and when to retreat, and you seem to be very aware of how the universe works when it comes to intention. You believe in the Law of Attraction and so when you put out good energy, you know it will come back to you in the form of a very special gift.

On January 27, you'll be thinking some very favorable thoughts and you'll see that during the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, the universe seems to be responding to that positive thinking; you will receive good news today, Aquarius.

And it's just as it should be. This encourages you even further to keep it up when it comes to positive intention, and it also heightens your sense of gratitude. You are grateful, as the universe has given you the gift of contentment.

4. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You may not think there's much going on in your life at this point, and for that, you may also be very grateful, as you've had enough drama for a while. The universe supports your desire to take it down a notch, and during the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, you get to remain in that state of calm.

Not being bothered or weighed down by drama is what makes up so much of your life, and you want to keep it that way. The universe supports this by giving it to you abundantly. It's a gift that only wants you to continue generating that same peaceful vibe.

If you want peace, then you'll have peace, and during Mercury in Aquarius, you'll come to know that this desire can't have a secret plan to invite in drama; you are the real thing when it comes to wanting to manifest peace and contentment. So be it, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.