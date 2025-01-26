2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 27, 2025

The cosmos bring luck and abundance to two zodiac signs on January 27, 2025. We have an electrifying wave of energy ahead of the New Moon in Aquarius, the first New Moon of the year, in a couple of days.

In the days leading up to the New Moon, we're urged to think beyond the ordinary and step into a future shaped by progress. Aquarius, the water bearer, is the backdrop to this revolutionary New Moon, pouring out wisdom and fresh perspectives to uplift humanity.

We're encouraged to embrace our individuality while considering the broader impact of our actions on the community and the world around us — true abundance comes from contributing to the greater good while staying true to ourselves.

Two zodiac signs are set to feel especially blessed under this transformative energy.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 27, 2025:

1. Leo

Leo, partnership can help you manifest abundance in exciting, unexpected ways. Be it personal or professional, key relationships are ripe with the potential to fuel your growth right now.

Someone in your pride (yes, your inner circle!) could connect you to an opportunity that highlights your unique, show-stopping talents or even helps you step into a role where you can truly roar! So, keep an eye out on the people who light you up and inspire your creativity — you never know which conversation could open the door to something extraordinary!

Your career might also get a powerful boost under this lunation. A project you’ve been pouring your lionhearted energy into could suddenly gain momentum, or you might finally receive that standing ovation for all your hard work.

This is a moment to fully own your strength and trust in your ability to make bold, regal moves. Let your natural charm and leadership skills take center stage — this is how abundance will begin to flow your way… The universe is ready to reward all your hard work and dedication, so don’t hold back!

Assess the company you keep. Are the people around you truly supportive of your dreams and cheering for your success, or is it time to set some boundaries to protect your kingdom? By surrounding yourself with individuals who align with your vision, you’ll strengthen your pride and lay a solid foundation for long-term success.

This is your moment to cultivate authentic bonds that truly uplift and empower you, so that you can a community that helps you reign supreme and manifest abundance fit for royalty.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, oh, you already know this is your moment to shine! As the sign that’s always thinking ahead and challenging the status quo, your unique ideas have the potential to make a major impact right now, so don’t hold back — this is the time to share them boldly and unapologetically.

As the innovator of the zodiac, you’re ready to rise above and create something extraordinary that aligns with your higher purpose. It’s time to fully embrace your uniqueness and let it lead to the abundance you deserve!

Changes in your personal life might feel disruptive, but trust that they are clearing the way for something even better. The universe is aligning you on a path that feels more authentic and full of potential! Even though these changes might feel a little uncomfortable initially, these shifts create the space for you to step into the life you’ve always dreamed of — one that’s more aligned with your truest self.

You’ve always been one to embrace the unconventional Aquarius, and now’s the time to open your heart to the unexpected. Doing so will help unlock opportunities for growth, freedom, and abundance that might’ve seemed impossible to reach before! Remember, Aquarius, it’s only when we let go of what no longer serves us that we make room for new blessings to enter.

Now, don’t get too comfortable yet, Aquarius! Don't forget about the power of collaboration. Yes, we know, Aquarius — while you thrive as an independent thinker, connecting with like-minded individuals will help you unlock new opportunities and elevate your reach in ways you haven’t imagined yet!

But don’t worry, Aquarius, this isn’t about giving up your individuality — it’s about teaming up with people who share your visionary thinking and can help you take it to the next level. When you lean into the support of your community, Aquarius, you’ll find that abundance flows much more easily when working toward common goals. Embrace the power of teamwork, and you’ll be amazed at how quickly everything falls into place!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.