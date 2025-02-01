Bad Luck In Relationships Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Starting February 3

A string of bad luck in relationships finally ends for three zodiac signs who overcome their relationship challenges the week starting February 3, 2025. While problems or issues won’t just magically go away, this week's energy helps these zodiac signs realize that it's time to address what is happening and feel empowered to plan a way forward.

Venus, the planet of love, will return to Aries on Tuesday, February 4, before creating a dramatic alignment with Pluto in Aquarius on Thursday, February 6. Venus is usually great for your romantic affairs; however, in Aries, it can create its own set of issues. You may be prone to being argumentative and unable to hold space for your partner’s feelings.

As Venus in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you must finally address the darkness or secrets you’ve been avoiding. This could result in you being called to end your connection or become aware that your partner has been deceiving you. Be mindful of how you approach this situation, and try to give yourself time to make any necessary decisions.

The week will end with a union between Neptune and the North Node in Pisces on Friday, February 7. Neptune and the North Node can bring about positive redirections; however, it only happens if you acknowledge and see the truth about yourself and your romantic situation.

Otherwise, Neptune may emphasize the illusion of love, inviting you to change your life for a partner who has no intention of following through on their promises. It’s important to believe in your dreams, but you also must accept the truth of someone’s actions to avoid future regret.

Bad luck in relationships finally ends for three zodiac signs the week of February 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

There is a difference between love and attachment, Libra. While you are in a connection that serves as a karmic lesson, it can be difficult to understand the difference — but the truth is always in how you live your life. Being karmically attached to your partner means that your well-being and vision for your life depend on this other person. Whether it’s your joy, sense of peace, or success, you feel you can only have that with your partner — and the life they have promised you.

But love is different. Love understands that you can’t sacrifice yourself for another or put your needs on the back burner. Genuine love is secure, and you have boundaries to protect your space if your partner is going through turmoil or challenges in their life. Try to allow yourself time to reflect on whether this relationship represents genuine, healthy love or if it’s a product of your karmic lessons.

On Thursday, February 6, Venus in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing a wake-up call about your relationship that you can’t ignore. Venus in Aries will intensify your focus on your romantic decisions, but Pluto in Aquarius will inspire you to see the truth. This may result in you realizing that this karmic relationship was never meant to transition into a healthy long-term relationship despite the work you’ve put in.

While there is always the fantasy of two people in a karmic relationship being able to work through their healing to get to healthy love, you also must realize you can’t continue to wait. You don’t want to miss out on any opportunities in your life, so ending this connection may be the only way to no longer abandon yourself and your dreams.

2. Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

A challenging moment doesn’t always mean you’re destined to break up, Capricorn. When these situations occur, it often feels like your partner falls from grace as you realize that there is no perfect relationship – or person. Challenges happen, not always to end a connection, but to end a particular chapter in a relationship.

You and your partner can grow through this tough time, but it will require that you embrace positive changes in how you communicate with them. You are always told to express emotion or become vulnerable with your partner. Although this is a theme you’ve put a great deal of work into the last few months, it will now be tested to see if you’re ready to do all it takes to save this relationship and keep growing together.

Retrograde Mars in Cancer has stirred up feelings and issues you’ve avoided in your romantic life. Although this has felt tedious, it is beneficial as it will allow you to create a relationship aligned with your personal growth. On Friday, February 7, retrograde Mars in Cancer will align with Saturn in Pisces, creating a strenuous moment in your relationship.

The only way through this challenging time is to open up and share your feelings. Try to write down your feelings or what you must express before talking. Although it’s better to sit down and talk, if you have to read what you’ve written, it’s better to do that than not say anything. Sharing your feelings is part of your growth and will heal any conflict or heartbreak so that you can experience a stronger connection.

3. Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Be wary of the stories you tell yourself, Scorpio. You are a closet romantic. However, you tend to be attracted to individuals and relationships with a certain amount of darkness because you crave depth. This often leads you to learn how to be a healthier romantic instead of clinging to unhealthy perspectives or ideals regarding love.

Although this has been something you’ve been working through, you must ensure that the relationship in your life is everything you’re hoping it is. To find this out, take time to have honest and real conversations. Inquire about their intentions and plans for the future. Reflect on the communication in the relationship, as well as their emotional availability. You have been headed into a new romantic chapter; however, you may believe in a story about this relationship that isn’t true.

Neptune and the North Node will unite in Pisces on Friday, February 7, activating committed relationships, marriage, and family themes. Although this transit can enhance your romantic life and bring you closer to your romantic fate — it also increases the likelihood that you’ve fallen in love with a story or illusion rather than reality. By reflecting on how you and your partner have been showing up for this relationship, you can better understand whether this is a fantasy or true love.

You can often become afraid of having honest conversations because of the need to take action if you hear an inconvenient truth, but you can’t let that fear hold you back at this time. Try to understand that seeing the truth now versus later is better. You are set to experience romantic growth and the love you’ve always wanted; you just want to make sure it’s real — not based on a story you want to believe in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.