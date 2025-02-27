Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 28, 2025

On the last day of the month, joy returns for three zodiac signs. Starting February 28, 2025, you will see a burst of hope after reading your daily horoscope. Something is about to change, we feel it in our bones, and it's all good. Today we have the powerful transit Moon conjunct Saturn, which shows how change is always possible.

The change that these three zodiac signs need most is the one that takes us from dark to light. Joy returns, and while it might not be full-blown, we can feel that it's most certainly on its way. We change our hearts and perceptions to have something to look forward to. Saturn's energy proves that it's all up to how we perceive it; we decide to see it all as powerful and blissful.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after the Moon conjuncts Saturn on February 28, 2025:

1. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The return of joy into your life is welcomed and wanted. You never gave up hope, Leo, but you certainly did have a moment of doubt. It's easy to get lost in the drama, yet you thrive on February 28.

During the Moon's conjunction with Saturn, we are all reminded of that expression: "It could be worse." While that's not a fun phrase, a certain reality can add to our gratitude.

You'll feel that gratitude, which will put things into perspective. You may not have everything you want, but you have ... enough. And for you, that defines a life filled with joy and great happiness, Leo.

2. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Moon conjunct Saturn has just presented itself in your life, Sagittarius, and this February 28, 2025, will look like the end of a very confusing time for you. Saturn's energy is fierce but positive, and what you'll feel starting to return is joy and contentment.

It's taken a while, and that's OK; you have the patience to endure, but it certainly is nice to think you've turned a corner. Life seems to be progressing smoothly now, which means March of 2025 will probably be amazing.

You've worked hard ... on your body, mind, and professional life. It only makes sense in your world to radiate joy and feel satisfaction as a result, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, it all starts to make perfect sense. Stay with the joy, Sagittarius; it suits you.

3. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

February 28 begins what you might know as the return of your joyous period. Officially, things will start to look good in the coming few days, but during the transit of the Moon in conjunction with Saturn, you'll get the hint that good times are about to start.

March looks excellent for you, and your horoscope gives you such good news that you'll be excited for the near future. The small moments and tasks you've experienced this month are finally starting to pay off ... big time.

Contentment accompanies your every move, Capricorn, and you are not saying no. The joy you receive now is the happiness that will take you through the next month. So much is now working out for you, and you feel immense gratitude for this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.